FIA needed German GP start lights fix after bus slammed into them

Amid the build-up to the race, the bus driver appeared not to see a ‘Caution – Low Clearance’ warning sign under the gantry at the start-finish line and miscalculated how high his bus was – striking the lights square on.

As LAT's and Adam Cooper's photos show above, the impact ripped most of the lights out and prompted F1 and FIA officials to get to work on removing the damaged items, and testing those that remained attached.

The FIA always has spare lights available in case of trouble, and it did not take long for repairs to be made. The start lights were back in action later on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this year, a recovery truck driver in Baku misjudged the height of his vehicle and struck a bridge while it was bringing George Russell’s Williams back to the pits.