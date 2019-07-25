Formula 1
Formula 1 / German GP / Top List

German GP: Best images from Hockenheim on Thursday

Slider
List

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
1/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Track detail

Track detail
2/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
3/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
4/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
5/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
6/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
7/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
8/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Honda and Red Bull logo

Honda and Red Bull logo
9/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
10/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
11/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
12/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
13/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
14/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
15/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari arrives

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari arrives
16/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 halo detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 halo detail
17/50

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail
18/50

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail
19/50

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Hockenheimring signage

Hockenheimring signage
20/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
21/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Track detail on the starting grid

Track detail on the starting grid
22/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Ferrari Mechanic with a Pirelli tyre in the pit box

Ferrari Mechanic with a Pirelli tyre in the pit box
23/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
24/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
25/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
26/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 125 years in motorsport logo on their motorhome

Mercedes AMG F1 125 years in motorsport logo on their motorhome
27/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing mechanic on the grid scanning the grid

Red Bull Racing mechanic on the grid scanning the grid
28/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
29/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
30/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
31/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock
32/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Green tyre wall

Green tyre wall
33/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
34/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Baden-Württemberg Center

Baden-Württemberg Center
35/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Atmosphere

Atmosphere
36/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 motorhome

Mercedes AMG F1 motorhome
37/50

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc
38/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Fans being sprayed with water from a fire engine

Fans being sprayed with water from a fire engine
39/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
40/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher
41/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
42/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
43/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing talk in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing talk in the Press Conference
44/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
45/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Tractor

Tractor
46/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pirelli Tyres

Pirelli Tyres
47/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics
48/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
49/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
50/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

By:
Jul 25, 2019, 8:40 PM

Check out the best images so far as the Formula 1 circus descends on a red-hot Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix, including a bizarre incident with the start lights.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Author Charles Bradley

