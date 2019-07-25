German GP: Best images from Hockenheim on Thursday
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Honda and Red Bull logo
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari arrives
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 halo detail
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Hockenheimring signage
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Track detail on the starting grid
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Ferrari Mechanic with a Pirelli tyre in the pit box
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 125 years in motorsport logo on their motorhome
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Red Bull Racing mechanic on the grid scanning the grid
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Green tyre wall
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Baden-Württemberg Center
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Atmosphere
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 motorhome
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fans being sprayed with water from a fire engine
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ralf Schumacher
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing talk in the Press Conference
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Tractor
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pirelli Tyres
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Check out the best images so far as the Formula 1 circus descends on a red-hot Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix, including a bizarre incident with the start lights.
German GP: Best images from Hockenheim on Thursday
