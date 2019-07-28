Formula 1
Formula 1 / German GP / Special feature

German GP: Best images from Sunday's race

The Safety Car leads the field at the start of the formation lap

The Safety Car leads the field at the start of the formation lap
1/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start

2/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start
2/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race

3/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race
3/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start

4/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start
4/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
5/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
6/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 battle

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 battle
7/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
8/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
9/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Smoke coming out the back of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Smoke coming out the back of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
10/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 runs wide

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 runs wide
12/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop
13/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

14/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
14/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
15/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
16/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race
17/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
18/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race
19/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, loses control of his car and heads for the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, loses control of his car and heads for the gravel
20/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel
21/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel
22/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
23/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
24/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
25/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
26/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
27/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

28/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
28/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
29/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
30/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
31/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race
32/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race
33/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
34/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 on the back of a low loader

Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 on the back of a low loader
35/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

36/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
36/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1st position, takes the chequered flag

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1st position, takes the chequered flag
37/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium
38/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Racing Point mechanics celebrate as Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, finishes in 4th position

39/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Racing Point mechanics celebrate as Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, finishes in 4th position
39/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, and the Racing Point team celebrate a good result

40/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, and the Racing Point team celebrate a good result
40/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme

41/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
41/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies

42/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
42/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium
43/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Toro Rosso engineers celebrate

44/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Toro Rosso engineers celebrate
44/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate in Parc Ferme
45/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
46/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans invade the circuit to celebrate at the end of the race

Fans invade the circuit to celebrate at the end of the race
47/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Orange everywhere in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Orange everywhere in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
48/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team
49/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull team celebrate victory

50/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull team celebrate victory
50/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

By:
Jul 28, 2019, 11:27 PM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix, which served up an absolutely thrilling race in changeable weather conditions.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Author Charles Bradley

