German GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
The Safety Car leads the field at the start of the formation lap
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 battle
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Smoke coming out the back of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 runs wide
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, loses control of his car and heads for the gravel
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 on the back of a low loader
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1st position, takes the chequered flag
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Racing Point mechanics celebrate as Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, finishes in 4th position
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, and the Racing Point team celebrate a good result
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Toro Rosso engineers celebrate
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans invade the circuit to celebrate at the end of the race
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Orange everywhere in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull team celebrate victory
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix, which served up an absolutely thrilling race in changeable weather conditions.
German GP: Best images from Sunday's race
Race hub
FP1
Fri 30 Aug
|
05:00
11:00
|
FP2
Fri 30 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
FP3
Sat 31 Aug
|
06:00
12:00
|
Q1
Sat 31 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
Race
Sun 1 Sep
|
09:10
15:10
|
