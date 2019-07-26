German GP: Best images from Hockenheim on Friday
Marshals assists Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, after a crash in FP2
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, queue to leave the pits
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, comes into the pits
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, passes the stopped car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
The car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is towed back to the garages
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is returned to the garage
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
The Renault pit crew prepare for a stop during practice
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, makes a pit stop during practice
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Williams team on the pit wall
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A sensor fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics with a front wing for Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics return a Red Bull Racing RB15 to the garage
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Check out the best images so far as the Formula 1 circus descends on Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix, including a new helmet for Sebastian Vettel and a smash for Pierre Gasly.
