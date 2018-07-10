Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

F1 leaders make cautious Germany picks with compound skipped

shares
comments
F1 leaders make cautious Germany picks with compound skipped
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Jul 10, 2018, 9:51 AM

Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli has announced teams' compound selections for the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, with the three leading outfits opting for a more conservative approach.

The Hockenheim race will be the second in the season after the Chinese Grand Prix to feature a skipped step in its compound range.

The red-walled supersoft, which was the softest tyre available in the most recent edition of the race in 2016, will be absent, with the soft and the medium joined by the purple-coloured ultrasoft.

Championship leaders Mercedes and Ferrari have opted for seven sets of the ultrasoft for both of their entries, but have split picks of the harder compounds.

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will receive an extra medium set, while Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen will do with just one set of the hardest available compound – but will have five sets of the softs to their respective teammates' four.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will likewise enter the weekend with seven sets of the ultrasoft, but teammate Daniel Ricciardo will have eight available at the expense of an extra set of softs.

The Austrian squad is the only team on the grid to pick a different number of ultrasofts for its two cars, although all the other outfits - except for Toro Rosso and McLaren - have opted for intra-team variance in the harder-tyre selections.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz will have the most ultrasofts available at 10, while Williams has likewise gone aggressive and selected nine sets for Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin.

Selected sets per driver German GP
Selected sets per driver German GP

Photo by: Pirelli

Next Formula 1 article
The changes that put Ferrari on top at the British GP

Previous article

The changes that put Ferrari on top at the British GP

Next article

F1 manufacturers eye U-turn on 2021 engine rules

F1 manufacturers eye U-turn on 2021 engine rules

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Location Hockenheimring
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.