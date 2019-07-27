F1 race director issues track limits warning at German GP

In a note sent from F1 race director Michael Masi to all the teams, it was made clear about how much the drivers will be allowed to run wide at those two sections of track.

Masi said: “A car will be deemed to have exceeded the Track Limits at the exit of Turn 1 if any part of the car passes to the left of the blue and white exit kerb.”

In relation to the final corner, he added: “A car will be deemed to have exceeded the Track Limits at the exit of Turn 17 if any part of the car passes to the left of the blue and white exit kerb.”

The track limits warning means that drivers who do go over the limits in qualifying risk having their best qualifying time deleted.

In the race, persistent offenders could be given a time penalty, but the FIA has said that dispensation will be given to drivers who are pushed wide.

“The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually,” Masi wrote.

“In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.”