German GP: Best of team radio

Relive the German Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Raikkonen had to take evasive action when approaching a Toro Rosso in practice
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Raikkonen: “Who the f** is these people?”
Team: “Yep, saw that?”
Hamilton had trouble putting on gloves
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Hamilton: “My gloves won't go on. Just give me normal gloves, normal gloves. They won’t fit on.”
Norris was asked about track conditions on the way to the grid
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Team: “Could you describe the conditions around the track at the moment, please?”
Norris: “Er **** wet!? Can’t see a thing. Very wet.”
Hamilton and Verstappen were eager to go racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Hamilton: “Safety car needs to come in already, it’s not even that wet. Come on, let’s go.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, perfect to go. I don’t understand why we are not racing.”
Giovanazzi was too occupied to make changes on the steering wheel
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “Performance, performance 6.”
Giovinazzi: “Yeah, and I need to drive as well. Wait.”
Sainz spun early on
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sainz: “**** sorry guys, that’s unfortunate.”
Leclerc crashed out
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Leclerc: “******. Nooooooooooo. Aah, no. Come on, Charles. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”
Hamilton went off at the same corner but managed to keep the car going
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Team: “Leclerc has gone off. Leclerc was on soft, so slippery sector 3.”
Hamilton: “This tyre feels risky. It’s still slippery as hell man.”
Hamilton: “Box, box. I’ve lost the fricking wing.”
Team: “Yeah, yep, coming in. Inter? you want inter?”
Hamilton: “Yes man.”
Team: “OK, so, inter tyre.”
Grosjean and Magnussen clashed again
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Grosjean: “My god! This guy is incredible! He will never learn.”
Magnussen: “What is he doing? Just think about what you wanna do because I’m really not comfortable racing this guy.”
Bottas was next to crash out
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Team: “Everything OK, Valtteri?”
Bottas: “Yeah, all good. I’m sorry guys.”
Gasly’s race ended after contact with Albon
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Gasly: “****. He turned. *****. *****”
Team: “Yeah, copy.”
Gasly: “No way. Noooo.”
Team: “Bad luck mate. You were doing great”.
Verstappen scored his second win in three races
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Team: “That’s P1, good job. That’s the performance we should have had yesterday.”
Verstappen: “Hahah ahahha. Wow, what a race hahha. Aah. wow.”
Horner: “Amazing, Max. That was just masterclass, amazing.”
Verstappen: “Thank you, Christian. Wow, what a result, also thank you to the whole team for the pits stops as well. You did a really good job. Thank you.”
Vettel stayed out of trouble to finish second
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “And P2 Sebastian, fantastic job. From last to P2. Awesome job.”
Vettel: “Woo, got a bit hairy in the final lap there. What a race. Aah, it’s been a long one. Grazie tutti. Grazie.”
Kvyat returned to the podium
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kvyat: “Woo hoo oo. Yes. yes.”
Team: “Yes, Dany. Fantastic job. Yes! P3.“
Stroll nearly finished on the rostrum
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Stroll: “Aah, good job guys. Hah! I can’t believe we were last for the whole race. And the last 20 laps on slicks. P4, awesome.”
Team: “Well done, Lance. Great job mate. Great job.”
Stroll: “I wanted to get the podium for you guys, I tried, I wanted to get the podium for you but you gotta be happy with that boys. Yes.”
Team: “We are happy with that mate, we are happy.”
Sainz wasn’t pleased with fifth
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Team: “P5 chilli. Smooth operator.”
Sainz: “I don’t know why it doesn’t taste good. It doesn’t taste good. Aah, it’s so close but yet so far. Aah.”
Team: “Carlos I know what you mean but I think it’s been a great drive this afternoon. Great job, good calls with the tyres. I think you can be proud of that P5, you can be proud of this one.”
