German GP: Best of team radio

Raikkonen had to take evasive action when approaching a Toro Rosso in practice 1 / 16 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Raikkonen: “Who the f** is these people?”

Team: “Yep, saw that?”

Hamilton had trouble putting on gloves 2 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Hamilton: “My gloves won't go on. Just give me normal gloves, normal gloves. They won’t fit on.”

Norris was asked about track conditions on the way to the grid 3 / 16 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “Could you describe the conditions around the track at the moment, please?”

Norris: “Er **** wet!? Can’t see a thing. Very wet.”

Hamilton and Verstappen were eager to go racing 4 / 16 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Hamilton: “Safety car needs to come in already, it’s not even that wet. Come on, let’s go.”

Verstappen: “Yeah, perfect to go. I don’t understand why we are not racing.”

Giovanazzi was too occupied to make changes on the steering wheel 5 / 16 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “Performance, performance 6.”

Giovinazzi: “Yeah, and I need to drive as well. Wait.”

Sainz spun early on 6 / 16 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Sainz: “**** sorry guys, that’s unfortunate.”

Leclerc crashed out 7 / 16 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Leclerc: “******. Nooooooooooo. Aah, no. Come on, Charles. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Hamilton went off at the same corner but managed to keep the car going 8 / 16 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Team: “Leclerc has gone off. Leclerc was on soft, so slippery sector 3.”

Hamilton: “This tyre feels risky. It’s still slippery as hell man.”



Hamilton: “Box, box. I’ve lost the fricking wing.”

Team: “Yeah, yep, coming in. Inter? you want inter?”

Hamilton: “Yes man.”

Team: “OK, so, inter tyre.”

Grosjean and Magnussen clashed again 9 / 16 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Grosjean: “My god! This guy is incredible! He will never learn.”

Magnussen: “What is he doing? Just think about what you wanna do because I’m really not comfortable racing this guy.”



Bottas was next to crash out 10 / 16 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Team: “Everything OK, Valtteri?”

Bottas: “Yeah, all good. I’m sorry guys.”

Gasly’s race ended after contact with Albon 11 / 16 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Gasly: “****. He turned. *****. *****”

Team: “Yeah, copy.”

Gasly: “No way. Noooo.”

Team: “Bad luck mate. You were doing great”.

Verstappen scored his second win in three races 12 / 16 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “That’s P1, good job. That’s the performance we should have had yesterday.”

Verstappen: “Hahah ahahha. Wow, what a race hahha. Aah. wow.”

Horner: “Amazing, Max. That was just masterclass, amazing.”

Verstappen: “Thank you, Christian. Wow, what a result, also thank you to the whole team for the pits stops as well. You did a really good job. Thank you.”

Vettel stayed out of trouble to finish second 13 / 16 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “And P2 Sebastian, fantastic job. From last to P2. Awesome job.”

Vettel: “Woo, got a bit hairy in the final lap there. What a race. Aah, it’s been a long one. Grazie tutti. Grazie.”

Kvyat returned to the podium 14 / 16 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Kvyat: “Woo hoo oo. Yes. yes.”

Team: “Yes, Dany. Fantastic job. Yes! P3.“

Stroll nearly finished on the rostrum 15 / 16 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Stroll: “Aah, good job guys. Hah! I can’t believe we were last for the whole race. And the last 20 laps on slicks. P4, awesome.”

Team: “Well done, Lance. Great job mate. Great job.”

Stroll: “I wanted to get the podium for you guys, I tried, I wanted to get the podium for you but you gotta be happy with that boys. Yes.”

Team: “We are happy with that mate, we are happy.”