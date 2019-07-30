Formula 1
Formula 1 / German GP / Top List

German GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
German GP: Best of team radio
By:
Jul 30, 2019, 6:43 AM

Relive the German Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Slider
List

Raikkonen had to take evasive action when approaching a Toro Rosso in practice

Raikkonen had to take evasive action when approaching a Toro Rosso in practice
1/16

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Raikkonen: “Who the f** is these people?”
Team: “Yep, saw that?”

Hamilton had trouble putting on gloves

Hamilton had trouble putting on gloves
2/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Hamilton: “My gloves won't go on. Just give me normal gloves, normal gloves. They won’t fit on.”

Norris was asked about track conditions on the way to the grid

Norris was asked about track conditions on the way to the grid
3/16

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Could you describe the conditions around the track at the moment, please?”
Norris: “Er **** wet!? Can’t see a thing. Very wet.”

Hamilton and Verstappen were eager to go racing

Hamilton and Verstappen were eager to go racing
4/16

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hamilton: “Safety car needs to come in already, it’s not even that wet. Come on, let’s go.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, perfect to go. I don’t understand why we are not racing.”

Giovanazzi was too occupied to make changes on the steering wheel

Giovanazzi was too occupied to make changes on the steering wheel
5/16

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “Performance, performance 6.”
Giovinazzi: “Yeah, and I need to drive as well. Wait.”

Sainz spun early on

Sainz spun early on
6/16

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sainz: “**** sorry guys, that’s unfortunate.”

Leclerc crashed out

Leclerc crashed out
7/16

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Leclerc: “******. Nooooooooooo. Aah, no. Come on, Charles. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Hamilton went off at the same corner but managed to keep the car going

Hamilton went off at the same corner but managed to keep the car going
8/16

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Team: “Leclerc has gone off. Leclerc was on soft, so slippery sector 3.”
Hamilton: “This tyre feels risky. It’s still slippery as hell man.”

Hamilton: “Box, box. I’ve lost the fricking wing.”
Team: “Yeah, yep, coming in. Inter? you want inter?”
Hamilton: “Yes man.”
Team: “OK, so, inter tyre.”

Grosjean and Magnussen clashed again

Grosjean and Magnussen clashed again
9/16

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Grosjean: “My god! This guy is incredible! He will never learn.”
Magnussen: “What is he doing? Just think about what you wanna do because I’m really not comfortable racing this guy.”

Bottas was next to crash out

Bottas was next to crash out
10/16

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Team: “Everything OK, Valtteri?”
Bottas: “Yeah, all good. I’m sorry guys.”

Gasly’s race ended after contact with Albon

Gasly’s race ended after contact with Albon
11/16

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Gasly: “****. He turned. *****. *****”
Team: “Yeah, copy.”
Gasly: “No way. Noooo.”
Team: “Bad luck mate. You were doing great”.

Verstappen scored his second win in three races

Verstappen scored his second win in three races
12/16

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “That’s P1, good job. That’s the performance we should have had yesterday.”
Verstappen: “Hahah ahahha. Wow, what a race hahha. Aah. wow.”
Horner: “Amazing, Max. That was just masterclass, amazing.”
Verstappen: “Thank you, Christian. Wow, what a result, also thank you to the whole team for the pits stops as well. You did a really good job. Thank you.”

Vettel stayed out of trouble to finish second

Vettel stayed out of trouble to finish second
13/16

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “And P2 Sebastian, fantastic job. From last to P2. Awesome job.”
Vettel: “Woo, got a bit hairy in the final lap there. What a race. Aah, it’s been a long one. Grazie tutti. Grazie.”

Kvyat returned to the podium

Kvyat returned to the podium
14/16

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kvyat: “Woo hoo oo. Yes. yes.”
Team: “Yes, Dany. Fantastic job. Yes! P3.“

Stroll nearly finished on the rostrum

Stroll nearly finished on the rostrum
15/16

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Stroll: “Aah, good job guys. Hah! I can’t believe we were last for the whole race. And the last 20 laps on slicks. P4, awesome.”
Team: “Well done, Lance. Great job mate. Great job.”
Stroll: “I wanted to get the podium for you guys, I tried, I wanted to get the podium for you but you gotta be happy with that boys. Yes.”
Team: “We are happy with that mate, we are happy.”

Sainz wasn’t pleased with fifth

Sainz wasn’t pleased with fifth
16/16

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “P5 chilli. Smooth operator.”
Sainz: “I don’t know why it doesn’t taste good. It doesn’t taste good. Aah, it’s so close but yet so far. Aah.”
Team: “Carlos I know what you mean but I think it’s been a great drive this afternoon. Great job, good calls with the tyres. I think you can be proud of that P5, you can be proud of this one.”

