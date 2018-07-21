Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Top List

German GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
German GP: Starting grid in pictures
Jul 21, 2018, 4:37 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, the 11th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Slider
List

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.212

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.212
1/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.416

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.416
2/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.547

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.547
3/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.822

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.822
4/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.200

5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.200
5/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.544

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.544
6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.560

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.560
7/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.692

8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.692
8/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.717

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.717
9/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.774

10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.774
10/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'13.657

11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'13.657
11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams Racing, 1'13.702

12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams Racing, 1'13.702
12/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

13: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'13.736

13: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'13.736
13/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

14: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, no time

14: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, no time
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'13.720

15: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'13.720
15/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.749

16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.749
16/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

17: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'14.045

17: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'14.045
17/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'14.206

18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'14.206
18/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'14.401

19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'14.401
19/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

20: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (back of grid start due to engine penalties)

20: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (back of grid start due to engine penalties)
20/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Next Formula 1 article
Illness forces Marchionne out of Ferrari

Previous article

Illness forces Marchionne out of Ferrari

Next article

Alonso: McLaren needs "deep investigation" into Vandoorne woes

Alonso: McLaren needs "deep investigation" into Vandoorne woes

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Location Hockenheimring
Article type Top List

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.