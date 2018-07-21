German GP: Starting grid in pictures

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, the 11th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.212
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.416
3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.547
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.822
5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.200
6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.544
7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.560
8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.692
9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.717
10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.774
11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'13.657
12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams Racing, 1'13.702
13: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'13.736
14: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, no time
15: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'13.720
16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.749
17: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'14.045
18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'14.206
19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'14.401
20: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (back of grid start due to engine penalties)
