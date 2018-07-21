Global
Formula 1 German GP Top List

German GP: Starting grid in pictures

21/07/2018 04:37
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, the 11th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.212

1/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.416

2/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.547

3/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.822

4/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.200

5/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.544

6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.560

7/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.692

8/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.717

9/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.774

10/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'13.657

11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams Racing, 1'13.702

12/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

13: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'13.736

13/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

14: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, no time

14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'13.720

15/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.749

16/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

17: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'14.045

17/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'14.206

18/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'14.401

19/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

20: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (back of grid start due to engine penalties)

20/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Track Hockenheimring
Article type Top List
