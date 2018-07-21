German GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
21/07/2018 04:37
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, the 11th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.212
1/20
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'11.416
2/20
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'11.547
3/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'11.822
4/20
5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.200
5/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'12.544
6/20
7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.560
7/20
8: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'12.692
8/20
9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'12.717
9/20
10: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'12.774
10/20
11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'13.657
11/20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams Racing, 1'13.702
12/20
13: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'13.736
13/20
14: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, no time
14/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
15: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'13.720
15/20
16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'13.749
16/20
17: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'14.045
17/20
18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'14.206
18/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'14.401
19/20
20: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (back of grid start due to engine penalties)
20/20