German GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Ferrari SF71H engine view 1 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: Tested by Sebastian Vettel during FP1, the new rear wing being trialled by Ferrari features an upturned leading edge at its centre and a shallower camber on the rear, in order to take advantage of the revised turbo wastegate pipework.

Ferrari SF71H rear 2 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: The introduction of the new wing is a tandem development to a new wastegate position, which sees the two pipes inverted and placed on top of the main exhaust.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 with aero paint on front wing 3 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton Development: The new front wing being trialled by Williams this weekend with flo-visualisation paint applied in order to ascertain whether it’s working as anticipated.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 with aero paint on front wing 4 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton Development: A clearer shot of the new front wing’s endplate.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, drives with aero paint 5 / 16 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images Development: The flo-viz spreads onto other surfaces of the car and will give the designers further indications of how the new front wing interacts with other parts of the car, aerodynamically-speaking.

Red Bull Racing RB14 detail 6 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: A look at the new floor being run by Red Bull in Germany, which features two elongated slots that run parallel to the floor's edge.

Williams FW41 front wing detail 7 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: The old-specification front wing was mounted on Sergey Sirotkin’s car during FP1. Note the chequerboard sticker on the endplate though, affixed here in order that a hi-speed camera mounted on the nose can detect the deflection as it circulates around a lap.

Williams FW41 front wing detail 8 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: Another view of the experimental, front wing being tested by Williams.

Force India VJM11 front wing detail 9 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Evaluation: Force India conducting back-to-back testing with its old specification front wing, seen here.

Force India VJM11 front wing detail 10 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Evaluation: Sergio Perez continued to run the newer specification wing, as the team continues to gather data on which works best with its setup at each circuit.

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 11 / 16 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images In detail: McLaren applied flo-viz paint on the MCL33’s rear wing in order to establish if it's working as anticipated.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 brake detail 12 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola In detail: A look at the Renault RS18’s front brake duct up close, and the window that’s opened up on the top of the drum to release heat generated by the brakes.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail with aero paint 13 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images In detail: Mercedes applied flo-viz paint to the W09’s front wing during FP1 as they evaluate the flow conditions in real life in order that they can check if the results in their simulation tools correlate.

Ferrari SF71H diffuser 14 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola In detail: A look at the outer corner of the SF71H’s diffuser and perforated Gurney tabs.

Red Bull Racing RB14 detail 15 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola In detail: A close-up view of the RB14’s bargeboard area and the various flaps, vanes and fins being employed.