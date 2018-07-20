Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Special feature

German GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

shares
comments
German GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Jul 20, 2018, 8:33 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images showcase the latest Formula 1 technical developments and details on show in the Hockenheim pitlane at the German Grand Prix.

Slider
List

Ferrari SF71H engine view

Ferrari SF71H engine view
1/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Development: Tested by Sebastian Vettel during FP1, the new rear wing being trialled by Ferrari features an upturned leading edge at its centre and a shallower camber on the rear, in order to take advantage of the revised turbo wastegate pipework.

Ferrari SF71H rear

Ferrari SF71H rear
2/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Development: The introduction of the new wing is a tandem development to a new wastegate position, which sees the two pipes inverted and placed on top of the main exhaust.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 with aero paint on front wing

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 with aero paint on front wing
3/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Development: The new front wing being trialled by Williams this weekend with flo-visualisation paint applied in order to ascertain whether it’s working as anticipated.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 with aero paint on front wing

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 with aero paint on front wing
4/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Development: A clearer shot of the new front wing’s endplate.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, drives with aero paint

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, drives with aero paint
5/16

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Development: The flo-viz spreads onto other surfaces of the car and will give the designers further indications of how the new front wing interacts with other parts of the car, aerodynamically-speaking.

Red Bull Racing RB14 detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 detail
6/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Development: A look at the new floor being run by Red Bull in Germany, which features two elongated slots that run parallel to the floor's edge.

Williams FW41 front wing detail

Williams FW41 front wing detail
7/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Development: The old-specification front wing was mounted on Sergey Sirotkin’s car during FP1. Note the chequerboard sticker on the endplate though, affixed here in order that a hi-speed camera mounted on the nose can detect the deflection as it circulates around a lap.

Williams FW41 front wing detail

Williams FW41 front wing detail
8/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Development: Another view of the experimental, front wing being tested by Williams.

Force India VJM11 front wing detail

Force India VJM11 front wing detail
9/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Evaluation: Force India conducting back-to-back testing with its old specification front wing, seen here.

Force India VJM11 front wing detail

Force India VJM11 front wing detail
10/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Evaluation: Sergio Perez continued to run the newer specification wing, as the team continues to gather data on which works best with its setup at each circuit.

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
11/16

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

In detail: McLaren applied flo-viz paint on the MCL33’s rear wing in order to establish if it's working as anticipated.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 brake detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 brake detail
12/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In detail: A look at the Renault RS18’s front brake duct up close, and the window that’s opened up on the top of the drum to release heat generated by the brakes.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail with aero paint

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail with aero paint
13/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

In detail: Mercedes applied flo-viz paint to the W09’s front wing during FP1 as they evaluate the flow conditions in real life in order that they can check if the results in their simulation tools correlate.

Ferrari SF71H diffuser

Ferrari SF71H diffuser
14/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In detail: A look at the outer corner of the SF71H’s diffuser and perforated Gurney tabs.

Red Bull Racing RB14 detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 detail
15/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In detail: A close-up view of the RB14’s bargeboard area and the various flaps, vanes and fins being employed.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail with aero paint

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail with aero paint
16/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

In detail: The flo-viz paint could also be found on Mercedes' front brake duct, as they check it’s operating as expected from an aerodynamic point of view.

Next Formula 1 article
Sauber to halt 2018 car development

Previous article

Sauber to halt 2018 car development

Next article

Why wide-open German GP is all about the drivers

Why wide-open German GP is all about the drivers

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Location Hockenheimring
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.