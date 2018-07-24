Sign in
Formula 1 / German GP / Top List

German GP: Best of team radio

German GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Jul 24, 2018, 7:25 AM

Recap the German Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Disaster for Hamilton in qualifying

Disaster for Hamilton in qualifying
1/11

Team: “Zero throttle, zero throttle. So stop stop, stop stop.”
Hamilton: “Guys I need to make it back.”
Team: “Negative”
Hamilton: “It’s, it’s, it’s, it’s trundling. It’s trundling.”
Team: “No. Stop stop, stop stop. Loss of hydraulic.”

Vettel celebrates pole, typically in Italian

Vettel celebrates pole, typically in Italian
2/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Vettel: “Woohoo. Adrenalina, adrenalina. Grazie ragazzi, danke! Diekischte is geluffe. Grazie, grande emozione oggi, grazie, grazie, grazie per questa macchina. Thank you guys. Woop bada boop bada boo!”

Hulkenberg passes two battling cars in one go

Hulkenberg passes two battling cars in one go
3/11

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Hulkenberg: “Oops! Thanks for that!”

Ricciardo reports loss of power

Ricciardo reports loss of power
4/11

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Ricciardo: “Losing power. Something’s wrong.”
Team: “OK Daniel, stop the car please. Stop the car.”

Vettel wants team orders

Vettel wants team orders
5/11

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Vettel: “This is just silly. I’m just losing time and destroying my tyres.”
Vettel: “Don’t you see the tyre temperature? Can you see it.”
Team: “Yep, we can see that. We can see that.”
Vettel: “Yeah? So what are you waiting for?”
Team: ”Kimi has been informed. Kimi has been informed.”

Jock Clear asks Raikkonen to let Vettel through

Jock Clear asks Raikkonen to let Vettel through
6/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “So Kimi. this is Jock. You’re aware that we need to look after tyres, both cars need to look after tyres. And you two are on different strategies. Your strategies are slightly different and we’d like you not to hold up Seb. Thank you”
Raikkonen: “Err I don’t... sorry but can you be direct? I don’t know what you want me to do.”
Team: “Losing as little time as possible obviously but where you can Seb is capable of going quicker but he’s hurting his tyres and you’re as well. We need to look after them.”
Raikkonen: “Do you want me to let him go? Basically just tell me!”

Raikkonen frustrated to lose a place to Bottas after losing time behind a lapped car

Raikkonen frustrated to lose a place to Bottas after losing time behind a lapped car
7/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Raikkonen: ”Aargh ***! That lapped car blocked me completely.”

Vettel after crashing out

Vettel after crashing out
8/11

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Vettel: “**** sake. ***** sake. Sorry guys. Aah ****.”

Hamilton pitstop confusion in full

Hamilton pitstop confusion in full
9/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

Team: “So, box box, box box.”
Hamilton: “Kimi’s staying out.”
Team: “No stay out stay out.”
Team: “In in in in in in in in.”
Hamilton: “Hey man.”
Team: “Yeah, no, sorry mate. OK just go go.”
Hamilton: “I was at the entry man. Are we in trouble?”
Team: “Negative, negative. So staying out, staying out.”

Bottas is told not to overtake Hamilton

Bottas is told not to overtake Hamilton
10/11

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Valtteri, it’s James, please hold position. I’m sorry.”
Bottas: “Copy James.”

Hamilton celebrates win

Hamilton celebrates win
11/11

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

Team: “Get in there, Lewis. Miracles do happen mate.”
Hamilton: “Guys what an amazing job by you guys. Thank you so much. Haha I’m so grateful. Love conquers all.”

