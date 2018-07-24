German GP: Best of team radio

Disaster for Hamilton in qualifying 1 / 11 Team: “Zero throttle, zero throttle. So stop stop, stop stop.”

Hamilton: “Guys I need to make it back.”

Team: “Negative”

Hamilton: “It’s, it’s, it’s, it’s trundling. It’s trundling.”

Team: “No. Stop stop, stop stop. Loss of hydraulic.”



Vettel celebrates pole, typically in Italian
Vettel: "Woohoo. Adrenalina, adrenalina. Grazie ragazzi, danke! Diekischte is geluffe. Grazie, grande emozione oggi, grazie, grazie, grazie per questa macchina. Thank you guys. Woop bada boop bada boo!"

Hulkenberg passes two battling cars in one go
Hulkenberg: "Oops! Thanks for that!"

Ricciardo reports loss of power
Ricciardo: "Losing power. Something's wrong."

Team: “OK Daniel, stop the car please. Stop the car.”



Vettel wants team orders
Vettel: "This is just silly. I'm just losing time and destroying my tyres."

Vettel: “Don’t you see the tyre temperature? Can you see it.”

Team: “Yep, we can see that. We can see that.”

Vettel: “Yeah? So what are you waiting for?”

Team: ”Kimi has been informed. Kimi has been informed.”

Jock Clear asks Raikkonen to let Vettel through
Team: "So Kimi. this is Jock. You're aware that we need to look after tyres, both cars need to look after tyres. And you two are on different strategies. Your strategies are slightly different and we'd like you not to hold up Seb. Thank you"

Raikkonen: “Err I don’t... sorry but can you be direct? I don’t know what you want me to do.”

Team: “Losing as little time as possible obviously but where you can Seb is capable of going quicker but he’s hurting his tyres and you’re as well. We need to look after them.”

Raikkonen: “Do you want me to let him go? Basically just tell me!”

Raikkonen frustrated to lose a place to Bottas after losing time behind a lapped car
Raikkonen: "Aargh ***! That lapped car blocked me completely."

Vettel after crashing out
Vettel: "**** sake. ***** sake. Sorry guys. Aah ****."

Hamilton pitstop confusion in full
Team: "So, box box, box box."

Hamilton: “Kimi’s staying out.”

Team: “No stay out stay out.”

Team: “In in in in in in in in.”

Hamilton: “Hey man.”

Team: “Yeah, no, sorry mate. OK just go go.”

Hamilton: “I was at the entry man. Are we in trouble?”

Team: “Negative, negative. So staying out, staying out.”



Bottas is told not to overtake Hamilton
Team: "Valtteri, it's James, please hold position. I'm sorry."

Bottas: “Copy James.”