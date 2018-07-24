German GP: Best of team radio

Disaster for Hamilton in qualifying 1 / 11 Team: “Zero throttle, zero throttle. So stop stop, stop stop.”

Hamilton: “Guys I need to make it back.”

Team: “Negative”

Hamilton: “It’s, it’s, it’s, it’s trundling. It’s trundling.”

Team: “No. Stop stop, stop stop. Loss of hydraulic.”

Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images

Vettel celebrates pole, typically in Italian 2 / 11 Vettel: “Woohoo. Adrenalina, adrenalina. Grazie ragazzi, danke! Diekischte is geluffe. Grazie, grande emozione oggi, grazie, grazie, grazie per questa macchina. Thank you guys. Woop bada boop bada boo!” Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hulkenberg passes two battling cars in one go 3 / 11 Hulkenberg: “Oops! Thanks for that!” Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ricciardo reports loss of power 4 / 11 Ricciardo: “Losing power. Something’s wrong.”

Team: “OK Daniel, stop the car please. Stop the car.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Vettel wants team orders 5 / 11 Vettel: “This is just silly. I’m just losing time and destroying my tyres.”

Vettel: “Don’t you see the tyre temperature? Can you see it.”

Team: “Yep, we can see that. We can see that.”

Vettel: “Yeah? So what are you waiting for?”

Team: ”Kimi has been informed. Kimi has been informed.” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Jock Clear asks Raikkonen to let Vettel through 6 / 11 Team: “So Kimi. this is Jock. You’re aware that we need to look after tyres, both cars need to look after tyres. And you two are on different strategies. Your strategies are slightly different and we’d like you not to hold up Seb. Thank you”

Raikkonen: “Err I don’t... sorry but can you be direct? I don’t know what you want me to do.”

Team: “Losing as little time as possible obviously but where you can Seb is capable of going quicker but he’s hurting his tyres and you’re as well. We need to look after them.”

Raikkonen: “Do you want me to let him go? Basically just tell me!” Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Raikkonen frustrated to lose a place to Bottas after losing time behind a lapped car 7 / 11 Raikkonen: ”Aargh ***! That lapped car blocked me completely.” Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hamilton pitstop confusion in full 9 / 11 Team: “So, box box, box box.”

Hamilton: “Kimi’s staying out.”

Team: “No stay out stay out.”

Team: “In in in in in in in in.”

Hamilton: “Hey man.”

Team: “Yeah, no, sorry mate. OK just go go.”

Hamilton: “I was at the entry man. Are we in trouble?”

Team: “Negative, negative. So staying out, staying out.”

Photo by: Jose Rubio / Sutton Images

Bottas is told not to overtake Hamilton 10 / 11 Team: “Valtteri, it’s James, please hold position. I’m sorry.”

Bottas: “Copy James.” Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images