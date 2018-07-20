Why wide-open German GP is all about the drivers

Who holds the edge among Formula 1's top three teams ebbs and flows from circuit to circuit, but Hockenheim appears not to favour any one of Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull in particular, which means the driver could make all the difference.

Heading into any grand prix weekend, there's no shortage of conventional wisdom chucked around on the subject of which car the track in question might favour.

Sometimes that expectation is accurate, although surprises such as Ferrari prevailing at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix two weeks ago still spring up.