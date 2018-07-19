German GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Sauber C37 detail side 1 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: Sauber’s aggressive development programme continues as it unveils yet more alterations for the German GP. Three new fins have been added to the side of the cockpit (ahead of the Carrera logo) which coerce the airflow in to moving around and through the revised sidepod bodywork.

Sauber C37 detail side 2 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: Alterations made to the sidepods, revising the shape of the lower inlet and bringing the upper one forward to maximize flow into it.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing 3 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: Renault will trial a new front wing concept in Germany, as it looks to improve the car’s mid-to-high-speed characteristics. The wing features a very short inboard section before it meets with the adjuster, meaning only this section is adjusted during wing angle changes. This gives the outer section more real estate with which to shape the wake generated by the front tyre.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail 4 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Development: Another great view of Renault’s new front wing, showing off the multiple surfaces that the endplate has been divided into that improves the outwash effect.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail 5 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: A 3D-printed mock-up of a lower wing mirror solution is mounted on the RB14 (right) in order to assess visibility.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail 6 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Development: A look at the new floor introduced by Red Bull, which features two elongated fully-enclosed holes on the floor’s edge that merge toward the angled holes ahead of the rear tyre.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor 7 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Development: A forward view of the new elongated fully-enclosed holes in the RB14’s floor.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail 8 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: Mercedes has added some slots in the splitter extension (highlighted in yellow), which has also led to slots being needed in the cockpit canard above in order to fulfill legality obligations (red arrow).

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail 9 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: A close up of the cockpit canard which now features slots in it, in order to legalise the slots in the floor below.

Williams FW41 detail front wing 10 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Development: Williams has a new front wing available in Germany which features numerous differences to the mainplane’s leading edge (green highlight), its connecting point with the neutral section (blue arrow), the ‘r’ cascade (red arrow) and the outboard flapped region (yellow highlights).

Williams FW41 detail front wing 11 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Detail: Williams’ older specification front wing for comparison, with the same sections highlighted.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 engine cover 12 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Detail: Mercedes has mounted its engine cover with a chimney-style outlet, albeit with the flat section on top of the spine closed off.

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 13 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: A look at Ferrari’s front wing endplate and over the top at the flap geometry.

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail 14 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: A close up of the SF71H’s bargeboards, which were last updated in Canada

Ferrari SF71H airbox 15 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Detail: Ferrari with an additional camera (likely thermal) to monitor tyre behaviour, on the right hand side of the airbox. The pod on the left side is also enlarged to carry the additional hardware needed for the camera.

Ferrari SF71H mirror 16 / 25 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Detail: A close up of Ferrari’s mirror shows that the reflective part has been split into two, in order to improve rearward visibility.

Ferrari SF71H rear floor detail 17 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: A look at the ‘tyre squirt’ holes placed ahead of the rear tyre on the SF71H, which have been joined by one of the elongated floor gills as part of the latest update.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboard detail 18 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: An overview of the insanely-complex area ahead of the sidepods, consisting of the bargeboards and various other fins and flaps.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear diffuser detail 19 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: A close up of the outer portion of the W09’s diffuser, which sees the detached Gurney style flaps torturously twisted back on themselves.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail 20 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: An extreme close up of the chimney-style engine cover outlet being used by Mercedes.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing 21 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: A close up of the higher downforce rear wing mounted on the Mercedes W09. Also note the Gurney tab on the trailing edge of the T-Wing, which helps to grab a little more downforce.

Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail 22 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: A nice view of the most recent bargeboard configuration to be run by Haas.

Force India VJM11 front wing detail 23 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: A magnificent view of the Force India VJM11’s front wing from behind, which shows how the shaping of the outboard section of the flaps would influence the airflow.

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail 24 / 25 Photo by: Mark Sutton Detail: An interesting view of the fully-enclosed holes utilised in Ferrari's floor, which were updated at Silverstone.