Formula 1 German GP Analysis

German GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
19/07/2018 08:34
Slider List

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images showcase the latest Formula 1 technical developments and details on show in the Hockenheim pitlane at the German Grand Prix.

Sauber C37 detail side

Sauber C37 detail side
1/25

Development: Sauber’s aggressive development programme continues as it unveils yet more alterations for the German GP. Three new fins have been added to the side of the cockpit (ahead of the Carrera logo) which coerce the airflow in to moving around and through the revised sidepod bodywork.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 detail side

Sauber C37 detail side
2/25

Development: Alterations made to the sidepods, revising the shape of the lower inlet and bringing the upper one forward to maximize flow into it.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing
3/25

Development: Renault will trial a new front wing concept in Germany, as it looks to improve the car’s mid-to-high-speed characteristics. The wing features a very short inboard section before it meets with the adjuster, meaning only this section is adjusted during wing angle changes. This gives the outer section more real estate with which to shape the wake generated by the front tyre.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail
4/25

Development: Another great view of Renault’s new front wing, showing off the multiple surfaces that the endplate has been divided into that improves the outwash effect.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
5/25

Development: A 3D-printed mock-up of a lower wing mirror solution is mounted on the RB14 (right) in order to assess visibility.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail
6/25

Development: A look at the new floor introduced by Red Bull, which features two elongated fully-enclosed holes on the floor’s edge that merge toward the angled holes ahead of the rear tyre.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor
7/25

Development: A forward view of the new elongated fully-enclosed holes in the RB14’s floor.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail
8/25

Development: Mercedes has added some slots in the splitter extension (highlighted in yellow), which has also led to slots being needed in the cockpit canard above in order to fulfill legality obligations (red arrow).

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail
9/25

Development: A close up of the cockpit canard which now features slots in it, in order to legalise the slots in the floor below.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW41 detail front wing

Williams FW41 detail front wing
10/25

Development: Williams has a new front wing available in Germany which features numerous differences to the mainplane’s leading edge (green highlight), its connecting point with the neutral section (blue arrow), the ‘r’ cascade (red arrow) and the outboard flapped region (yellow highlights).

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW41 detail front wing

Williams FW41 detail front wing
11/25

Detail: Williams’ older specification front wing for comparison, with the same sections highlighted.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 engine cover

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 engine cover
12/25

Detail: Mercedes has mounted its engine cover with a chimney-style outlet, albeit with the flat section on top of the spine closed off.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
13/25

Detail: A look at Ferrari’s front wing endplate and over the top at the flap geometry.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail
14/25

Detail: A close up of the SF71H’s bargeboards, which were last updated in Canada

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H airbox

Ferrari SF71H airbox
15/25

Detail: Ferrari with an additional camera (likely thermal) to monitor tyre behaviour, on the right hand side of the airbox. The pod on the left side is also enlarged to carry the additional hardware needed for the camera.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H mirror

Ferrari SF71H mirror
16/25

Detail: A close up of Ferrari’s mirror shows that the reflective part has been split into two, in order to improve rearward visibility.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear floor detail

Ferrari SF71H rear floor detail
17/25

Detail: A look at the ‘tyre squirt’ holes placed ahead of the rear tyre on the SF71H, which have been joined by one of the elongated floor gills as part of the latest update.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboard detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboard detail
18/25

Detail: An overview of the insanely-complex area ahead of the sidepods, consisting of the bargeboards and various other fins and flaps.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear diffuser detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear diffuser detail
19/25

Detail: A close up of the outer portion of the W09’s diffuser, which sees the detached Gurney style flaps torturously twisted back on themselves.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
20/25

Detail: An extreme close up of the chimney-style engine cover outlet being used by Mercedes.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing
21/25

Detail: A close up of the higher downforce rear wing mounted on the Mercedes W09. Also note the Gurney tab on the trailing edge of the T-Wing, which helps to grab a little more downforce.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail

Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail
22/25

Detail: A nice view of the most recent bargeboard configuration to be run by Haas.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 front wing detail

Force India VJM11 front wing detail
23/25

Detail: A magnificent view of the Force India VJM11’s front wing from behind, which shows how the shaping of the outboard section of the flaps would influence the airflow.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail
24/25

Detail: An interesting view of the fully-enclosed holes utilised in Ferrari's floor, which were updated at Silverstone.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing
25/25

Detail: A great shot of the Mercedes W09 rear wing endplates which it introduced in Austria, that clearly takes inspiration from a design used by McLaren since last season.

Photo by: Mark Sutton
