German GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images showcase the latest Formula 1 technical developments and details on show in the Hockenheim pitlane at the German Grand Prix.
Sauber C37 detail side
Development: Sauber’s aggressive development programme continues as it unveils yet more alterations for the German GP. Three new fins have been added to the side of the cockpit (ahead of the Carrera logo) which coerce the airflow in to moving around and through the revised sidepod bodywork.
Sauber C37 detail side
Development: Alterations made to the sidepods, revising the shape of the lower inlet and bringing the upper one forward to maximize flow into it.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing
Development: Renault will trial a new front wing concept in Germany, as it looks to improve the car’s mid-to-high-speed characteristics. The wing features a very short inboard section before it meets with the adjuster, meaning only this section is adjusted during wing angle changes. This gives the outer section more real estate with which to shape the wake generated by the front tyre.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail
Development: Another great view of Renault’s new front wing, showing off the multiple surfaces that the endplate has been divided into that improves the outwash effect.
Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
Development: A 3D-printed mock-up of a lower wing mirror solution is mounted on the RB14 (right) in order to assess visibility.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail
Development: A look at the new floor introduced by Red Bull, which features two elongated fully-enclosed holes on the floor’s edge that merge toward the angled holes ahead of the rear tyre.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor
Development: A forward view of the new elongated fully-enclosed holes in the RB14’s floor.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail
Development: Mercedes has added some slots in the splitter extension (highlighted in yellow), which has also led to slots being needed in the cockpit canard above in order to fulfill legality obligations (red arrow).
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail
Development: A close up of the cockpit canard which now features slots in it, in order to legalise the slots in the floor below.
Williams FW41 detail front wing
Development: Williams has a new front wing available in Germany which features numerous differences to the mainplane’s leading edge (green highlight), its connecting point with the neutral section (blue arrow), the ‘r’ cascade (red arrow) and the outboard flapped region (yellow highlights).
Williams FW41 detail front wing
Detail: Williams’ older specification front wing for comparison, with the same sections highlighted.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 engine cover
Detail: Mercedes has mounted its engine cover with a chimney-style outlet, albeit with the flat section on top of the spine closed off.
Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
Detail: A look at Ferrari’s front wing endplate and over the top at the flap geometry.
Ferrari SF71H barge board detail
Detail: A close up of the SF71H’s bargeboards, which were last updated in Canada
Ferrari SF71H airbox
Detail: Ferrari with an additional camera (likely thermal) to monitor tyre behaviour, on the right hand side of the airbox. The pod on the left side is also enlarged to carry the additional hardware needed for the camera.
Ferrari SF71H mirror
Detail: A close up of Ferrari’s mirror shows that the reflective part has been split into two, in order to improve rearward visibility.
Ferrari SF71H rear floor detail
Detail: A look at the ‘tyre squirt’ holes placed ahead of the rear tyre on the SF71H, which have been joined by one of the elongated floor gills as part of the latest update.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboard detail
Detail: An overview of the insanely-complex area ahead of the sidepods, consisting of the bargeboards and various other fins and flaps.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear diffuser detail
Detail: A close up of the outer portion of the W09’s diffuser, which sees the detached Gurney style flaps torturously twisted back on themselves.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
Detail: An extreme close up of the chimney-style engine cover outlet being used by Mercedes.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing
Detail: A close up of the higher downforce rear wing mounted on the Mercedes W09. Also note the Gurney tab on the trailing edge of the T-Wing, which helps to grab a little more downforce.
Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard detail
Detail: A nice view of the most recent bargeboard configuration to be run by Haas.
Force India VJM11 front wing detail
Detail: A magnificent view of the Force India VJM11’s front wing from behind, which shows how the shaping of the outboard section of the flaps would influence the airflow.
Ferrari SF71H barge board detail
Detail: An interesting view of the fully-enclosed holes utilised in Ferrari's floor, which were updated at Silverstone.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing
Detail: A great shot of the Mercedes W09 rear wing endplates which it introduced in Austria, that clearly takes inspiration from a design used by McLaren since last season.