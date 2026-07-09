Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lancia turn to Martins Sesks, Teemu Suninen to help develop rally car

WRC
Lancia turn to Martins Sesks, Teemu Suninen to help develop rally car

Injured Johann Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

MotoGP
German GP
Injured Johann Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring

DTM
"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring

Toyota to enter hydrogen-powered car in 2027 Dakar Rally

Dakar
Toyota to enter hydrogen-powered car in 2027 Dakar Rally

George Russell warns F1 drivers face unknown Spa rain challenge

Formula 1
British GP
George Russell warns F1 drivers face unknown Spa rain challenge

2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
German GP
2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Giuliano Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

Super Formula
Giuliano Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1

Formula 1
Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1
Formula 1 British GP

George Russell warns F1 drivers face unknown Spa rain challenge

George Russell has warned that F1 drivers face an unpredictable challenge when the 2026 cars run in wet conditions for the first time this season

Lydia Mee
Published:

Mercedes driver George Russell has warned that Formula 1 drivers face a completely unpredictable challenge when there is finally a wet race this season, admitting it is virtually impossible to properly prepare for running the 2026 machinery in wet conditions.

Russell was speaking following a dramatic but dry British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where he salvaged a second-place finish despite suffering a slow puncture as he capitalised on a late-race safety car.

With the championship now heading towards the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, a circuit known for its volatile conditions, the prospect of a rain-affected weekend lingers. For the British driver and his rivals, tackling a wet session in the current machinery will mean venturing into the unknown.

"You can't really plan for it because you don't know what you're dealing with," Russell explained on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show.

"You don't know what the beast is beneath you. There have been certain chats about the tyres may not be as good as the tyres in the years gone by. So you may have, as a driver, a little bit more caution on your out-lap and your first lap.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"You're probably not going to go flat through Eau Rouge on your first push lap, first lap in the rain."

He added in response to Mercedes' deputy team principal Bradley Lord stating that no two laps in the rain are the same: "No. So you cannot prepare for it. You can do all the preparation you want, but as soon as you get out there, you just need to be flexible and be able to adapt."

Russell sits second in the drivers' championship, 25 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli, as he heads into the Belgian Grand Prix. The race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps will take place from 17-19 July.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

George Russell explains mindset after tough start to 2026 F1 campaign

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
George Russell explains mindset after tough start to 2026 F1 campaign

Mercedes confirms F1 upgrade strategy amid Ferrari and Red Bull resurgence

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Mercedes confirms F1 upgrade strategy amid Ferrari and Red Bull resurgence

George Russell reflects on emotional British GP podium in full circle moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
George Russell reflects on emotional British GP podium in full circle moment
More from
George Russell

F1 pundit warns against early Kimi Antonelli verdict after British GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
F1 pundit warns against early Kimi Antonelli verdict after British GP

Toto Wolff's 'spiciest slapback' at George Russell at British GP compared to Mark Webber moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff's 'spiciest slapback' at George Russell at British GP compared to Mark Webber moment

Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP
More from
Mercedes

Toto Wolff expecting strong Ferrari challenge for 'rest of F1 2026'

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff expecting strong Ferrari challenge for 'rest of F1 2026'

How the more technical F1 2026 regulations hinder customer teams

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
How the more technical F1 2026 regulations hinder customer teams

How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Latest news

Lancia turn to Martins Sesks, Teemu Suninen to help develop rally car

WRC
Lancia turn to Martins Sesks, Teemu Suninen to help develop rally car

Injured Johann Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

MotoGP
German GP
Injured Johann Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring

DTM
"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring

Toyota to enter hydrogen-powered car in 2027 Dakar Rally

Dakar
Toyota to enter hydrogen-powered car in 2027 Dakar Rally

Feature

Discover prime content

Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now

Formula 1
British GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now

How F1's current aerodynamic battlegrounds are shaping up - and what's next in 2027

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's current aerodynamic battlegrounds are shaping up - and what's next in 2027

How Silverstone exposed Formula 1's dire need for speed

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
How Silverstone exposed Formula 1's dire need for speed

Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge
View more