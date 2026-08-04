George Russell urged to rediscover "flow state" in F1 title chase

Former Formula 1 race engineer Rob Smedley has argued that George Russell is "overthinking" his 2026 title challenge, urging the Mercedes driver to rediscover his "flow state" amid a growing points deficit to his team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

During an episode of the High Performance Racing podcast alongside former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer and broadcaster Jake Humphrey, Smedley analysed the widening gap between the two Mercedes drivers and the intra-team dynamics at the Brackley outfit.

"You've got to be in a flow state, right? This is where Kimi is right now. Kimi is in a flow state, and he's just doing it very, very naturally. When he gets in the car, he delivers, doesn't overthink. Therefore, he doesn't overdrive, and it's just happening for him," Smedley explained.

He added: "You can't be overthinking it. And if I observe George from the outside and listen to what's going on as well, I think that he is overthinking it, quite frankly.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"There's no doubt, and this is a message for George. There's no doubt you can drive a grand prix car. There's absolutely no doubt in the world. Whether or not Kimi's a tenth faster or a tenth slower is irrelevant, right? He has to get his head in order because that's where the lap time and the points and this world championship is now, not in his driving."

After winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, Russell was easily one of the favourites for the 2026 title. But a run of impressive form from his teenage team-mate and some bad luck for the Briton allowed Antonelli to extend his lead in the drivers' championship.

After the first half of the season, Antonelli leads the standings with 219 points. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton sits second with 169 points and Russell is third with 160 points.