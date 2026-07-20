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George Russell told "low" moments are "really good thing for him" after Belgian GP blow

Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell’s difficult 2026 season will ultimately make him a stronger driver while highlighting Mercedes’ supportive approach.

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell's difficult 2026 campaign will ultimately benefit him in the long term.

Russell suffered another retirement at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps after an opening-lap clash with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In addition to the collision, which left him beached in the gravel, Russell had already encountered an unexpected loss of electrical deployment off the line. 

The DNF heavily impacted Russell's title challenge against his team-mate Kimi Antonelli and Hamilton. Having been second in the standings and 25 points behind championship leader Antonelli prior to the weekend, Russell now sits third, 50 points behind the Italian and five points behind Hamilton.

Montoya argued that facing these challenges will force Russell to become a better driver in the long run.

"I think personally, being in this low [moment] is a really good thing for him," Montoya said on the F1 TV post-race show. "For this year it is not, but for the long term, he has come to the realisation that things need to get better.

"When he started the season, he thought what he was doing was the best of anybody here, and he was going to win the championship. He's gone through a process that you could say sucks for him, but he's come to a better place. 

"At the moment, he wants to rebuild, and he knows there are things he can do better, and he knows the team needs to do things better. When you go through stuff like this, you come out a much better driver, a much more mature person as well."

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

Montoya also praised Mercedes for publicly supporting its drivers and refusing to blame them.

"Mercedes is very good at helping, managing, and looking after the drivers," Montoya added. "You never hear them throw the drivers under the bus. Other teams love doing that.

"That's why I think George is a really good fit at Mercedes because he's such a good team player. He's all about the team, about building and doing it better."

There is now just one more round before the summer break. The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place from 24 to 26 July.

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