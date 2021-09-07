Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual' Next / Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes
Formula 1 News

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

By:

Mercedes has signed George Russell to race alongside Lewis Hamilton at its Formula 1 team in 2022.

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

Just 24 hours after its current driver Valtteri Bottas announced that he was switching to Alfa Romeo next year, Mercedes went public with its plans to bring in Russell.

After three strong seasons for Williams where he has earned high praise, Mercedes says it has signed the 23-year-old on a long term deal.

Speaking about the opportunity he has been given, Russell said: “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely buzzing. It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands.”

Russell originally joined the Mercedes young driver programme in 2017, and went on to win the GP3 championship that year.

After adding the F2 title the following campaign, Mercedes agreed a three-year deal for Russell to step up to F1 with Williams from 2019.

Although the Grove-based squad endured its fair share of competitive frustrations, Russell was still able to shine in the car.

Having finally finally scoring his first points for the team at the Hungarian Grand Prix, he recently secured a front row slot and second place finish at the rain-hit Belgian GP.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Russell is no stranger to the Mercedes team either, having been drafted in as replacement for Hamilton at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, when the world champion was struck down with coronavirus.

The young Briton led much of the race and was in with a shout of the victory prior to a botched pitstop and late puncture wrecking his chances.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he was confident that Russell would slot in seamlessly at the Brackley-based squad and help carry it forward in F1’s new rules era.

“He has been a winner in every racing category – and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1,” said Wolff.

“Now, it is our challenge together to help him continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time.

“I am confident that as their relationship grows, they will form a strong team and deliver for Mercedes on and off the track in the years ahead.

“It’s a weight off our shoulders to have our plans for 2022 clear and announced; but now, our focus returns to the final nine races of this season and putting everything into our challenge for this year’s world championships.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Previous article

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Next article

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

1 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

20 h
3
Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

6 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

1 d
5
World Superbike

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle

18 h
Latest news
Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes
Formula 1

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes

5m
George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022
Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

8m
Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

1 h
AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

2 h
Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP
Formula 1

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after 'pain' of Dutch GP

17 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022 00:46
Formula 1
43m

Formula 1: AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022 00:46
Formula 1
18 h

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

Formula 1: Perez on incidents with Mazepin and Norris 00:55
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Perez on incidents with Mazepin and Norris

Formula 1: Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo in 2022 09:20
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo in 2022

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes
Formula 1

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

George Russell More from
George Russell
Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Q2 crash Dutch GP
Formula 1

Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Q2 crash

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Wolff: Bottas' fastest lap attempt "cheeky but understandable" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas' fastest lap attempt "cheeky but understandable"

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle
World Superbike World Superbike

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle

Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
21 h
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
23 h
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021

Latest news

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.