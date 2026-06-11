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George Russell tipped to end Kimi Antonelli's winning run in Barcelona

David Coulthard has backed George Russell to return to winning ways at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Formula 1 paddock has arrived in Spain for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, and former F1 driver David Coulthard has backed George Russell for a comeback this weekend after a string of bad luck and poor results.

While Russell won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he has watched his 19-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli extend his lead in the drivers' championship with five consecutive grand prix victories. That could all be about to change if Coulthard is proved to be right.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard explained: "I think it's going to be George's comeback. George is going to be winning in Barcelona, and he's going to come out swinging, and it's going to be like Rocky 3."

Former F1 TV presenter and co-host of the Up To Speed podcast Will Buxton disagreed with Coulthard, arguing that Antonelli will likely celebrate his sixth win of the season in Barcelona.

"Kimi for the win. Kimi six in a row. He is breathing rarefied air. There is a looseness, a joy, just a oneness that Kimi has at the moment that I think is going to be really, really hard for anybody to topple," Buxton argued.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17

Photo by: Erik Junius

"He's got almost twice the points of his team-mate heading into Barcelona. You don't drive the way that Kimi drove at Monaco unless you are in a very, very comfortable place."

The on-track action for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will begin on Friday 12 June with the first two practice sessions. Heading into the race, Antonelli leads the drivers' championship with 156 points. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton follows in second with 90 points, and Russell sits third with 88 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Oscar Piastri complete the top five with 75 and 60 points, respectively.

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