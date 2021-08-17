Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Formula 1 News

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

By:

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly says he is waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull's main team as he hopes to get clarity on his Formula 1 future before the summer break is over.

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

Gasly was promoted from Toro Rosso, AlphaTauri's previous identity, to Red Bull in 2019 but was demoted back to the Faenza team after only half a season alongside Max Verstappen.

The Frenchman grew from the experience and bounced back strongly in 2020, a season capped off with a maiden win in Monza.

In 2021 Gasly has almost single-handedly carried his team in the fight for fifth in the constructors' championship, scoring 50 points compared to 18 for rookie teammate Yuki Tsunoda before the summer break.

Gasly's improved form has impressed his bosses at Red Bull, but it is thought unlikely that it will lead to a return to Milton Keynes, even though Red Bull has not yet extended the one-year contract of Verstappen's current teammate Sergio Perez.

When asked about his F1 future, Gasly admitted he is waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull first and hopes he will get some answers before the 2021 season resumes in Belgium at the end of August.

"I think it's pretty clear on my end, it's in Red Bull's hands," Gasly said.

"Max is signed for next year in the top team, Sergio I think has a one-year contract, so we'll see what happens there and then what we do going forward together.

"I'm obviously contracted with them for some more time, and I'm pretty confident we should get some answers at some point during the summer break, or after the summer break."

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost is keen to keep both Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022, continuing to hand Gasly more responsibility as a team leader at the Italian midfield squad.

Read Also:

Gasly said he relished the role of team leader but admitted a driver "always wants to be in the best car" whenever the opportunity presents itself.

"I think they want a leader in AlphaTauri to push the team forward and really trying to bring this team up, and I think there is a great working relationship now and a real will to push AlphaTauri forward," he explained.

"Obviously, as a driver you always want to be in the best car and fighting for the best position, and that's what we are discussing.

"But ultimately, I'm only focusing on performing weekend after weekend, race after race, and show my potential.

"It's in their hands, whether they want me to step up or whether they are happy with the pair they are having, and depends on how Sergio is performing, and how they are planning the future of AlphaTauri.

"We are discussing a lot of things. Things are going well, but at the moment there is no more answer than that. But I expect some more news over the next few weeks."

shares
comments
Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

Previous article

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

3 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize

16 h
3
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

9 min
4
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

22 h
5
MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

18 h
Latest news
Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

9m
Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

20m
Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

3 h
How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

17 h
Red Bull: F1 rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right

18 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
22 h

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 form 00:48
Formula 1
Aug 14, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 form

Fernando Alonso at 40 04:30
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

Fernando Alonso at 40

Formula 1: Alonso convinced he could out race his younger self 00:46
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso convinced he could out race his younger self

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

More from
Filip Cleeren
Corvette's Milner says Le Mans test didn't feel like C8.R debut 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Video Inside
Le Mans

Corvette's Milner says Le Mans test didn't feel like C8.R debut

Norris: McLaren F1 bosses important in my development
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren F1 bosses important in my development

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Tost: ‘No alternatives’ to AlphaTauri F1 line-up for 2022
Formula 1

Tost: ‘No alternatives’ to AlphaTauri F1 line-up for 2022

Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Gasly expects more F1 podium chances after Hungary miss

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: F1 rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

Trending Today

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson misses out on IMS NASCAR win, but comes away with another prize

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike this week

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Prime

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as Pat Symonds explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM Prime

The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, Stuart Codling says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title Prime

Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP Racing reveals.

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. Luke Smith analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’.

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Latest news

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull over F1 future

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.