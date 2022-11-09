Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed car development, says Shovlin Next / Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives
Formula 1 News

Gasly: Time will tell if Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Pierre Gasly thinks it too early to know whether or not current Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda has what it takes to lead AlphaTauri next year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Time will tell if Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team
Listen to this article

The Frenchman is leaving the Faenza-based squad at the end of the season to join Alpine for 2023, and is being replaced by rookie Nyck de Vries.

But having built up a good friendship with Tsunoda during their two years together, he is hopeful that the Japanese youngster can overcome his weaknesses and prove himself a strong asset going forward.

Asked in Mexico if he felt Tsunoda has what it takes to be team leader, Gasly said: “I think only time will tell whether he's got what it takes to lead the team.

“His path to F1 was kind of fast forward. He went F4/F3/F2, and straight to F1 at quite a young age, with not so much experience. So I think only time will tell.

“But for sure he has improved massively this year. [I would] not be surprised to see him improving again next season.

“I think he knows what he needs to work on, a bit of self-control. But yeah, he knows that and I mean he's got good people around him and I think this environment is also good for him to really develop as a better driver.” 

While Gasly is heading for new pastures, he reckons that he will continue to remain in touch with Tsunoda.

“He doesn't live that far from my house in Milan so I'm sure we will get some more time off season to catch up,” he explained.

Read Also:
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“There is no bullshit with Yuki and that's one thing I really appreciate, everything which goes through his mind is out of his mouth in a flash of light.

“He is a very unique character, he's got a great sense of humour, no filter, which can be quite surprising at times. He's a great human being.

“I really enjoyed these last two years, also seeing him evolve within the team, also as a person I think he has developed quite a lot, and definitely someone I appreciate and I happily call a friend."

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

shares
comments
F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed car development, says Shovlin
Previous article

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed car development, says Shovlin
Next article

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed car development, says Shovlin São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed car development, says Shovlin

Audi F1 tie-up a "game-changer" for Sauber, says Vasseur
Formula 1

Audi F1 tie-up a "game-changer" for Sauber, says Vasseur

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above United States GP Prime
Formula 1

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly welcomes “good steps” from FIA in Suzuka F1 crane report
Formula 1

Gasly welcomes “good steps” from FIA in Suzuka F1 crane report

Gasly believes it was the "right time" to leave Red Bull F1 camp for Alpine
Formula 1

Gasly believes it was the "right time" to leave Red Bull F1 camp for Alpine

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

More from
AlphaTauri
Gasly wants talks with stewards after nearing F1 race ban in Mexico GP Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Gasly wants talks with stewards after nearing F1 race ban in Mexico GP

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team
Formula 1

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Latest news

F1's Top 10 greatest wet-weather drives
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Top 10 greatest wet-weather drives

Everyone likes the occasional wet race to really test the drivers and create some drama. Some of Formula 1’s greatest performances have come in the rain, so we’ve decided to pick out the best 10.

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season

NASCAR has revealed the start times and TV networks for the 2023 Cup, Xfinity, and Truck seasons.

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run

In a season known for its uncertainty, Joey Logano’s performance in winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship was perhaps the most predictable.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
4 h
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
9 h
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.