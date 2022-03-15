Gasly surprised by "quite fun battle" with Hamilton in F1 testing
Pierre Gasly felt "quite surprised" to battle with Lewis Hamilton during Formula 1 testing in Bahrain last week, but took optimism it will be easier to follow other cars this year.
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order
Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test
After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woe and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing
From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test...
How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title
When Honda was dropped by McLaren, Red Bull took a leap of faith by switching from its tried and tested Renault customer units. The key players involved in the decision explain how their gamble brought rewards in abundance.
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes
Mercedes dumped him for George Russell, so Valtteri Bottas has reunited with old boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to bring Formula 1 glory back to Alfa Romeo. And as Oleg Karpov finds out, Bottas has “learned a lot” from a driver who knows a thing or two about achieving success…
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’
The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest.
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?
Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out
Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining