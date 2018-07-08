Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Gasly loses Silverstone point for Perez collision

shares
comments
Gasly loses Silverstone point for Perez collision
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Jul 8, 2018, 5:41 PM

Pierre Gasly has lost the point he scored in the British Grand Prix after receiving a post-race penalty for a collision with Sergio Perez.

Gasly beat Perez to 10th, securing his third points finish of the season, but only after late-race contact through the Vale left-hander.

The stewards have since reviewed that incident and handed Gasly a five-second penalty - giving Perez the final point and also dropping Gasly to 13th behind Stoffel Vandoorne and Lance Stroll.

The stewards found Gasly’s move “generally reasonable and that he was attempting to make a good racing pass” but said the Frenchman was “wholly or predominantly to blame” for contact after he hit the sausage kerb at the apex of the Vale left-hander.  

Their report added: “This subsequently forced Perez off the track on driver’s left before Turn 17 [Club] and severely compromised his ability to race through turns 17 and 18, and Gasly was thus able to pass Perez. While the collision was light it led directly to the pass.”

Before the decision was announced, Gasly said: “It’s racing, that's what I like about racing, when you have close fights.

“I don't think it was a big deal, we touched a bit but we both stayed on track. For me it was a nice battle, I enjoyed it.”

He said he had not anticipated a penalty and claimed acting on such incidents would “make racing boring”. 

“I don't think we should make a big deal [of it],” said Gasly. “When I went for it, I wasn't expecting to touch him, but just with the tyres, everything, we touched a bit, but honestly it was really small.”

Next Formula 1 article
British GP: Post-race press conference

Previous article

British GP: Post-race press conference

Next article

Haas: Grosjean apologised for Magnussen clash

Haas: Grosjean apologised for Magnussen clash

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.