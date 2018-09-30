Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Gasly feared Ricciardo debris would go through his visor

shares
comments
Gasly feared Ricciardo debris would go through his visor
By: Glenn Freeman
Sep 30, 2018, 2:43 PM

Pierre Gasly says a piece of debris got past the halo on his Formula 1 car and hit his visor on the opening lap of the Russian Grand Prix.

The Toro Rosso driver said debris from Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull was flicked up in front of him at the start, hitting his helmet and landing in the cockpit of his car.

“I think Daniel lost a piece of carbon, which went straight into my visor, so this was really really scary,” Gasly told reporters after the race.

“I thought it was going through and straight into my eye, and finally it touched the visor and then came into the cockpit.

“In Turn 4 I had to take the carbon piece and throw it from the cockpit.

“At the time I had like five tenths of a second to see it flying and just hitting the visor – maybe a winglet that came from somewhere, I think contact with Daniel.

“But it came my way, pointing towards me and straight in my right eye.

“When I saw it coming first I was like, 'it’s going through the visor'. Finally, the visor is really strong, it hit it and fell into the cockpit.”

When asked how the piece of debris got past his car’s halo, Gasly added: “It came under. I will have a look. It was pretty scary.”

The Frenchman reiterated his praise for the strength of F1 visors, although he suggested the fact the piece hit him in a low-speed corner also worked in his favour.

“The visor seems to be pretty strong, but maybe we need to keep improving and try to make it as strong as possible,” he said.

“The speed as well has an effect on the impact. At that time I was coming out of Turn 2, so I wasn’t so fast.

“Maybe the impact with it luckily wasn’t as big as it would have been if I would have been at 300km/h.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Next Formula 1 article
Vettel defends Mercedes' team orders "no-brainer"

Previous article

Vettel defends Mercedes' team orders "no-brainer"

Next article

Hamilton: Sochi team orders "not what I wanted"

Hamilton: Sochi team orders "not what I wanted"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Glenn Freeman
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.