Gasly: Hartley near miss "scariest moment of my career"

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly says his high-speed Q1 near miss with teammate Brendon Hartley in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying was the "scariest moment of my career".

The incident occurred at the end of Q1 in Baku, as Gasly happened upon a touring Hartley near the end of the lap before Turn 15.

Hartley was going slowly, as he had hit the wall and punctured his front-left tyre, and Gasly had to take evasive action to avoid a massive accident, ending up down an escape road.

"It was really scary, the scariest moment of my career," said Gasly. "I didn't know if he was going left or going right.

"I don't know what happened to Brendon, he slowed down massively. I was at 320kph and, honestly… he almost stopped, I tried to avoid him and I was sure I was going to crash.

"I could already see myself in the air, I don't know how I avoided it, but it was a pretty scary moment.

"Maybe if he has a puncture it doesn't help him. I am sure he didn't do it on purpose, but he was on the line, I wasn't sure if he was going to go on line or not.

"I am sure it wasn't on purpose, maybe next time we need a bigger gap between [our] two cars."

Hartley admitted blame for the incident, but was unaware Gasly was on a flying lap and catching him so quickly.

"It was a disaster, pretty upset about that," said Hartley. "I hadn't put a lap on the board before then; both times yellow flags on my lap.

"Then I clipped the inside wall and through the left hander I knew I had an issue and slowed down, I was unaware Pierre was so close behind me.

"Obviously I was going half speed, trying to figure how bad the problem was and I completely messed it up. The problem is, with the walls, you don't see them coming.

"I made a big mistake, I'm sorry for him. I owe him a big apology for getting in the way and nearly causing a huge accident. I'm disappointed how that went down. Not a good day."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble & Phillip Horton