Gasly says he ripped his overalls with halo

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly says he has already torn his racesuit on the halo and predicts "a big mess" getting in and out of Formula 1 cars in 2018.

Gasly completed his first full day of running in the new Toro Rosso-Honda at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Asked if he had any issues with the now mandatory cockpit protection device, he replied: "I don't like it, it's a big mess to get in the car and get out.

"I think my suit is already broken, we will have to ask [racesuit provider] AlpineStars for many suits this year.

"Already, it's only the first day and I have many holes on the back. You need to be a lot backwards, to slide in the car. It's actually quite weird.

"And with all the winglets you have on the halo, you cannot pull, to get out you cannot really touch it. It's quite weird conditions, but nothing really important. I just prefer the old cars."

But Gasly emphasised that his complaints about the halo were only related to the access difficulties it created.

"To drive with it, it doesn't make a big difference," he said. "In terms of visibility, it's the same.

"Of course you see something on top of you, which is a bit weird, but when you start to drive you focus, you're just paying attention to your driving and you don't really see it.

"But to get in the car and get out is quite a big challenge."

He also played down his concerns about asked if he was worried that his problems getting into the car meant it would be harder to get out in an accident.

"It could take a bit longer, that's for sure," Gasly admitted. "It doesn't worry me because I don't think about any bad things.

"That's what we have for this year, I don't know if we will have it the next couple of years, but we'll have to get used to it."

Though extremely cold conditions frustrated teams on Tuesday, Toro Rosso completed 82 laps and Gasly declared it had been "a great day" despite the weather.

"Conditions were really tricky today, especially in the morning, we didn't run much," he said. "This afternoon was the first time I drove a Formula 1 car in snowy conditions.

"But I'd say in terms of work, we got some good laps, more understanding about the car, about the engine. I didn't do many laps, but the first feeling is positive.

"I felt comfortable with it, it gives me a bit more confidence than last year. I would say the car is a bit more consistent from one corner to another, between the low-speed, medium-speed and high-speed."

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein