Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy Next / How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Gasly had to get "creative" for Swimming Pool pass on Ricciardo

Pierre Gasly wanted to look for “unusual places” to overtake in his Monaco Formula 1 fightback, leading to his move on Daniel Ricciardo on the entry to Swimming Pool.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly had to get "creative" for Swimming Pool pass on Ricciardo
Listen to this article

After running well during practice, Gasly qualified a lowly 17th after a strategy mix-up by AlphaTauri prevented him from setting a time at the end of Q1.

The Frenchman told his team to "be prepared" to take risks on strategy in the race, prompting him to be the first driver in the field to switch from wet to intermediate tyres after the red flag restart.

Gasly survived a couple of sketchy laps in the wet before conditions improved and he became the fastest driver on track, allowing him to quickly catch those still running on wets.

Gasly closed up on Ricciardo for 12th through the Nouvelle Chicane on lap 14, and had a quick look up the inside at Tabac before ducking back behind the McLaren.

But thanks to his superior grip, Gasly was able to pull alongside Ricciardo exiting the corner before then completing the move on the entry to Swimming Pool, which is rarely an overtaking spot in Monaco.

"It was pretty tight, but I was so much faster than these guys, I just needed to calm myself," Gasly explained after the race.

"I'd caught them so quickly, and then after you are like, OK, I want to pass, but it's like if the guy is defending well, suddenly you've got no space on the right, no space on the left.

"Then you have to be creative. That's what I tried to do. At the end of the day, F1 drivers, we are kind of artists, we need to find always new ideas.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I tried to come up with unusual places to overtake, and that worked out, so I'm pleased with that."

Gasly admitted that he did not know "how many times I almost crashed" and that when he initially exited the pit lane on intermediate tyres, he thought it "might have been a very bad idea".

"But I needed it to work somehow," he said. "It's also an exercise I really like. It's a big challenge trying to find the grip, and I must say, today, driving-wise, was really good.

"Unfortunately, we just started too far and we paid the price for our bad choices in quali."

Read Also:

Gasly finished 12th on track and was classified 11th after Esteban Ocon's penalty was applied, leaving him one place shy of a points finish.

"I'm a bit sad not to be rewarded with a point at the end, because I felt like I probably deserved it," Gasly said.

"We lost quite a bit of time in our first pitstop, six or seven seconds, second pitstop, like around three seconds. There's 10 seconds of race time that we left that cost us probably a point.

"But in the end, there are a lot of positives to take from that weekend looking at free practice and the pace today, so that's what we remember."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy
Previous article

Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy
Next article

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023
Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri confirmed a driver already “100% confirmed” for F1 2023

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season
Formula 1

Gasly formally confirmed at AlphaTauri F1 for 2023 season

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

More from
AlphaTauri
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now Canadian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix"

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.