Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

Gasly would have apologised if he was Grosjean

0 shares
Gasly would have apologised if he was Grosjean
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, spins in the pack, causing an accident involving by collecting Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso signs autographs for the fans
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, spins in the pack, causing an accident involving by collecting Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Esteban Ocon, Force India, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso signs autographs for the fans
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Get alerts
By: Matt Beer, Journalist
Co-author: Edd Straw, Journalist
23/05/2018 04:09

Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says he would have apologised had he been in Romain Grosjean's position after the Spanish Grand Prix first-lap pile-up.

Grosjean lost control of his Haas at Turn 3 on the opening lap at Barcelona and speared across the track, collecting Gasly and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

The F1 stewards gave Grosjean a three-place grid penalty for this weekend's Monaco GP as they felt his choice of staying on the accelerator to try to catch the spin led to a crash that could have been avoided.

Gasly said he had not talked to Grosjean about it, but intimated that his rival should have handled the aftermath differently.

"Actually I didn't speak about it and he didn't speak to me about it as well," said Gasly. "I think in such a situation I would have at least apologised.

"But I'm fine, it's not a big deal."

Asked by Motorsport.com if he could understand what Grosjean was trying to do, Gasly replied: "No.

"I've watched the video 50 times and...I think it's always easier to judge afterwards because as a driver when everything is happening and you have one, two tenths to take a decision things are different.

"When you look at it 50 times and you take 10 minutes to think about what he could have done differently it's always easier.

"But he lost the car first time, then it kind of came back and at that time I think he was a bit too optimistic and he was thinking 'OK I can actually race again', like he thought that the car would stick and it will be fine.

"I think he came back on the throttle and he lost it a second time and he stayed on the throttle at that time.

"Probably if he would have been more patient when it's recovered, would have been a bit wider, he could have braked and maybe flat-spotted the four tyres.

"It would not have been ideal for his race but at least he would have not impacted or ruined mine and Nico's.

"It's always easier to have a look afterwards but probably there were other options which would have been better for him and also us with Nico."

The Barcelona accident followed Grosjean crashing out of sixth place during a safety car period in the preceding race in Baku.

He has not scored a point since Suzuka last October but played down the severity of his current situation.

"I think you are making it a big mountain out of a mole thing, I can't remember exactly the saying…" Grosjean said in Monaco on Wednesday.

"The last two races didn't go quite to plan. It happens sometimes that you go through a tough time.

"Barcelona was just unfortunate that I lost the rear end avoiding contact with my team-mate. That is it.

"The performance is there, the team is doing a great job, we don't have any points on the board but I am not too worried."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean , Pierre Gasly
Teams Haas F1 Team , Toro Rosso
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events