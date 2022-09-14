Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option Next / Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Gasly expecting “nightmares” about Ricciardo’s F1 rear wing

Pierre Gasly says that he will have “nightmares” about the McLaren MCL36 rear wing after spending many laps behind Daniel Ricciardo during the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Gasly expecting “nightmares” about Ricciardo’s F1 rear wing
Listen to this article

The AlphaTauri driver finally got some relief when Ricciardo stopped with an engine issue in the closing laps, triggering the safety car period under which the race ended.

Gasly had a difficult start to the Monza weekend as he didn’t feel well on Thursday. He bounced back to qualify ninth, before gaining four grid spots from penalties.

He eventually finished the race in eighth, logging only his second score in the past eight races, following a ninth place at Spa.

"I’m really happy with the P8 in the end,” said the Frenchman. “Q3 yesterday, started P5, we managed to make a good start, we've been fighting with a McLaren for most of the race.

“Not going to lie, I think I'm probably going to have nightmares of Daniel's rear wing over the next couple of days because I spent so, so, so, so much time right behind him.”

Gasly was frustrated not to be able to progress, but he conceded that Ricciardo had defended well.

“It was actually a race against myself, because I was getting so mad inside the helmet. I was fuming. I tried as hard as I could. And yeah, I was trying to put pressure for him to make a mistake.

“Never happened, he did a really, really clean race on his side. We tried, and at least I know we gave it everything. We tried everything, and we scored some good points, which always feels good."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

His race was also compromised by a slow first pit stop: "I need to review exactly what's happened. I don't know if it cost us a position, because I saw the front left had a bit of a slow change. And then it came out really close with Daniel. I need to have a look at exactly what's happened there.”

Gasly had no issue with the race finishing under the safety car, although he believed any “sparks” ahead at a restart might have gifted him some positions.

"I'm not going to lie, on my side, if I purely look at it in a very selfish way, I was used hard and Lando [Norris, ahead] was on new softs.

“So I had definitely more to lose than to gain, but then at the same time, I was thinking I know if they restart it, knowing the guys ahead, knowing when you drive a Ferrari car on this racetrack and you get one shot at winning the race here, I know there could be quite a lot of sparks into Turn 1, and maybe we could benefit from it.

“So I was ready for both scenarios. But they decided not to restart. I don't know why.

"I think there were a couple of guys unhappy last year [in Abu Dhabi] when they restarted for one more lap. This time there are couple of guys unhappy not restarting. So it's always depending which way you look at it."

Asked by Motorsport.com about his expectations for the next race in Singapore, Gasly admitted that it probably won’t suit his car.

"If I look at the numbers, maybe it's better not to look at the numbers! I go there was an open mind and we'll try our best, prepare ourselves the best way and hopefully we can be fighting again for the top 10.

"First of all, I'll try to rest, get some good sleep and get physically back in shape for that race, because we know it's very extreme conditions. It's a track I love, honestly. I love that place, I missed that place over the last few years and can't wait to get there."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option
Previous article

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option
Next article

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test at Hungaroring
Formula 1

Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test at Hungaroring

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable” Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor

Alpine says a new floor upgrade it is bringing to Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix should deliver a ‘massive’ step forward in downforce.

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Shwartzman set for Ferrari FP1 debut at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman set for Ferrari FP1 debut at US Grand Prix

Ferrari test driver Robert Shwartzman will make his grand prix weekend debut at Formula 1's upcoming United States Grand Prix by taking part in FP1.

Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test at Hungaroring
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi set to join Alpine F1 test at Hungaroring

Antonio Giovinazzi is set to join the list of drivers invited to participate in an Alpine Formula 1 test at Budapest later this month.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
48m
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
22 h
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.