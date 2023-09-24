Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race
Pierre Gasly was left confused by Alpine's order to swap positions with Esteban Ocon at the end of Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix, which he said wasn't discussed beforehand.
In the final stages of the Suzuka race, Gasly was asked to let Ocon by as the pair was set to finish ninth and 10th.
Gasly angrily protested on the radio but eventually relented by letting his team-mate by at the very last possible moment, in the third sector of the final lap.
Gasly was asked to let Ocon by to return the favour from earlier in the race, when Gasly passed Ocon but then failed to overtake Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ahead of the pair, thereby having to revert the positions.
But a puzzled Gasly said that while Ocon undercutting him was a scenario he was aware of, the late reversal was never discussed in the pre-race strategy briefings.
"It wasn't discussed before the race," Gasly said. "It was clear with the strategy they had planned that at some point Esteban would undercut me, but my pace was faster and I would have to pass him back.
"I overtook him anyway on the race track because I had fresher tyres.
"It was never said that we would need to invert the positions again because I started ahead and I was always in front.
"As a team 10th and ninth or ninth and 10th is the same, but it was definitely not something I expected. And it's not something I really understand as well as I was the leading car, so we'll talk about it.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"I'm behind the wheel and my job is to go as fast as possible. I'm giving everything I can. Why give up a position, for what reason..."
Gasly said he relented because while he didn't understand the decision, he also didn't want to put his own interests before the team's.
"Today I put the team in front of myself and that's what I will do anyway," he added.
In the end, a struggling Alpine outfit salvaged a double points position which looked in jeopardy when Ocon was involved in a start melee with Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon, who both eventually retired from the race.
"I think we did a good strategy as a team we did the best job we could with both cars," Gasly explained.
"I don't understand the team's decision, but I respected it and let Esteban pass, but in the end it's three points for the team and that's what we will have to look at."
Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in Japan
Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense"
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do
Norris: “Dangerous” close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta
Norris: “Dangerous” close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Latest news
Newcastle firming as Supercars opener
Newcastle firming as Supercars opener Newcastle firming as Supercars opener
Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race
Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race
Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF
Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF
FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium
FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.