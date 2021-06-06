Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari planned to use Hamilton's tow to grab Baku pole Next / McLaren F1 shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Gasly "doesn't have an answer" for improved Baku form

By:

Pierre Gasly says has no explanation for why his AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has been so competitive in Baku after equalling his best-ever qualifying in fourth for the Azerbaijan GP.

Gasly "doesn't have an answer" for improved Baku form

The Frenchman clocked the fifth fastest time in Friday's FP2 session and then went quickest in FP3 on Saturday. Come qualifying, he was in the fight for pole position, and was ultimately beaten only by Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Even more remarkably, he was only 0.002s behind championship leader Verstappen, and just 0.115s shy of world champion Hamilton.

Gasly has qualified in the top six four times so far this season, but his pace relative to the frontrunners over the 3.73 mile Baku lap came as a surprise.

"Honestly. It's really incredible today," Gasly said when asked by Motorsport.com why AlphaTauri is performing so strongly.

"I mean, P1 in P3, we didn't really understand where it came from. I just pushed and all the weekend I just did my thing, and just clicked to the car.

"It seems to be working really well on this track, and the same in qualy. At the end of the day I think we were fighting for the pole with the Mercedes, the Ferrari and the Red Bull and up to sector two I think we were still in the fight for pole and losing a bit in the last straight, as Charles had a tow.

"To be in a position to fight for such a thing is not something that we've seen often in this team. And it really shows the good momentum and the good work that we're all doing."

Read Also:

Gasly's pace was especially surprising given that the car tended to struggle in low-speed corners earlier in the season, notwithstanding his strong run to finish sixth in Monaco.

Although the Baku track has a long flat-out blast from Turn 16 to Turn 1, most of the corners where the cars can make up or loose time are relatively slow.

"I think if the team knew, and I knew [the reason for the upswing], then you will see us in that position every weekend," Gasly added.

"At the moment I don't have the answer. The only thing I can point out is Monaco has been our strongest weekend, a street track, quite low speed corners, and the set-up there is quite different.

"We're coming here Baku, a street track, quite bumpy, very low speed [corners], so set-up is again quite different than usual.

"There must be something we need to analyse and understand, because at the start of the year low speed was not our strength.

"Here we don't have any medium or high speed corners, so we don't need to focus in these areas, and the car seems to work.

"At the moment I have no answer, but clearly some work for us to be done and to understand that."

Ferrari planned to use Hamilton's tow to grab Baku pole

Ferrari planned to use Hamilton's tow to grab Baku pole

McLaren F1 shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68

McLaren F1 shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68
Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Adam Cooper

