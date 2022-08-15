Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel: F1 should reinvest profits into race promoters to have greener events Next / Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points
Formula 1 News

Gasly: AlphaTauri ‘paying the price a bit more’ in closer F1 midfield

Pierre Gasly believes AlphaTauri is “paying the price a bit more” for its inconsistent form due to the increased competition in Formula 1’s midfield this year.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly: AlphaTauri ‘paying the price a bit more’ in closer F1 midfield
Listen to this article

Gasly led AlphaTauri to the largest points haul in the team’s history last year as it finished sixth in the championship on 142 points, giving the Italian squad hope of breaking into the top five in 2022.

But the team has instead slipped back through the competitive midfield, leaving it with just 27 points to show for the opening 13 races, 57 less than it had at the same point last year.

It has failed to score any points since Gasly finished fifth in Azerbaijan in the middle of June, causing it to drop to eighth in the championship, only ahead of Aston Martin and Williams.

Gasly is currently in his fourth full season at Faenza, and is embracing more of a leadership role as he tries to help bring the team forward through its struggles, particularly against the closer midfield pack this year.

“I believe that in this kind of moment, as a leader, you’ve got to unite and keep everybody united, working towards the same goal,” Gasly told Motosport.com.

“This is not easy, because we’re all humans and people want work versus reward. At the moment, we are all working hard, but we are not getting the reward for that effort that we are producing.

“I do believe there are still chances and signs that we can get good results. But objectively, it’s clearly harder than last year, especially I would say in a more competitive midfield.

“Now there are no teams at the back like Williams or Haas. It’s all a midfield from the fourth team to the last one.

“It just means that if you go a bit on the back foot, last year where you would still be close to the top 10, now you are paying the price a bit more.”

Read Also:
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Gasly’s run to fifth in Baku marked AlphaTauri’s best result of the season after the AT03 car proved competitive throughout the weekend, pointing to the capabilities of the AT03 car when the track layout and circuit conditions play to its strengths.

“The situation feels a little bit like 2018 when I joined the team,” Gasly said. “We had this sort of very specific race where things [worked]. I have in mind like Bahrain, Bahrain with that P4, it was kind of the same issue as Baku [this year] with the P5.

“We have some very small glimpses of very amazing performance, but on very particular tracks and in specific conditions.

“For the rest, I would say quite a lot of bad luck or like incidents that affected our end result. This is always frustrating.

“When you’re working towards one goal in mind, and that’s what you want more than anything else, and you see that things are not coming altogether, it’s not always easy to deal with it.”

AlphaTauri took a more conservative approach to its upgrade plan than many of its midfield rivals, delaying the introduction of its first major package until the French Grand Prix towards the end of July. 

But the update failed to offer a noticeable step forward, leaving both Gasly and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda still trying to understand and unlock its potential heading into the second half of the season.

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: F1 should reinvest profits into race promoters to have greener events
Previous article

Vettel: F1 should reinvest profits into race promoters to have greener events
Next article

Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points

Alfa Romeo: Reliability issues have "cost us a fortune" in F1 points
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace
Formula 1

Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace

Why Mercedes steered clear of an F1 car concept revamp despite early struggles
Formula 1

Why Mercedes steered clear of an F1 car concept revamp despite early struggles

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring Hungarian GP
Formula 1

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

More from
AlphaTauri
Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs
Formula 1

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments
Formula 1

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Latest news

FIA finalises 2026 Formula 1 engine regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA finalises 2026 Formula 1 engine regulations

The FIA has finally approved the wording of the 2026 Formula 1 power unit regulations, which in turn paves the way for Porsche to enter in partnership with Red Bull.

F1 porpoising and roll hoop rules changes ratified by FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 porpoising and roll hoop rules changes ratified by FIA

The FIA's World Motorsport Council has approved changes to the floor regulations in Formula 1 to prevent the porpoising phenomenon seen this year.

How one of F1's greatest names was revived
Formula 1 Formula 1

How one of F1's greatest names was revived

With its eponymous Formula 1 team falling into obscurity in the 90s, the Brabham name looked relegated to the manufacturers' history books. But after a long legal battle, the family reclaimed its rights and in 2018 launched Brabham Automotive. David Brabham discusses what came next for the iconic brand

Tsunoda gives himself 7/10 for start to F1 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda gives himself 7/10 for start to F1 2022 season

Yuki Tsunoda believes he has made a measurable improvement as a driver during his second season in Formula 1, rating his year to date as seven out of 10.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.