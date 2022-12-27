Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt 'huge' after criticism and abuse Next / Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda
Formula 1 News

Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations

Pierre Gasly feels 2022 was “quite far away” from AlphaTauri’s expectations heading into the Formula 1 season after slumping to ninth place in the championship.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations
Listen to this article

Gasly led AlphaTauri to its highest points total in an F1 season through 2021, scoring 142 points en route to sixth in the constructors’ standings to mark the outfit’s best campaign including its time operating as Toro Rosso.

But the team struggled to capitalise on the new regulations as it slipped back to ninth in 2022, picking up just 35 points between Gasly and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Gasly felt it was “difficult to really quantify” how much progress he had made through such a difficult season, and it was “not easy” to maximise the AT03 car’s potential given its struggles.

“From my side, what I can feel, it’s more the fact of working and trying to maximise a car which didn’t have the same potential as 2021,”Gasly told Motorsport.com in an end-of-season interview.

“It’s not easy, also trying to keep the motivation in the engineering room, with the guys trying to keep the focus of everyone to minimise the mistakes.

“Because at the end, even if you do the same sport and the same season, the dynamic is quite different, especially last year was amazing for everyone, and we had the most successful year.

“There was quite a lot of expectations from this year, and it's fair to say we’ve been quite far away from what we had expected or what we had wished for.”

Pierre Gasly on his way to fifth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly on his way to fifth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

This year was only the second full season that Gasly has gone without a podium since making his F1 debut, the Frenchman recording a best finish of fifth in Azerbaijan.

It marked Gasly’s final season with AlphaTauri after striking a deal to join Alpine in 2023, replacing the Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso.

Asked if it had been his toughest season with the Faenza-based team, Gasly replied: “In a way, probably yes, considering that I have more experience and I have experienced good and less good [times], more or less success with the team.

“This year with the change of regulations, unfortunately we didn’t manage to capitalise on this opportunity. There were for sure some difficulties from it, but I think some other teams, in fairness, did a better job than we did.

"We didn’t really get our opportunities from this change.”

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse
Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse
Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda

Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda
Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda
Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse
Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

F1 2022 Tech Review: Ferrari’s race winner falls short in the end
F1 2022 Tech Review: Ferrari’s race winner falls short in the end

Ferrari’s F1-75 was not only a good looking racing car, but it was extremely quick out of the blocks, winning two of the first three races of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda
Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda

Fernando Alonso felt his reliability struggles with Alpine in Formula 1 were not comparable to what he faced with McLaren-Honda, saying this year was “more enjoyable”.

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm
Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Sacha Fenestraz’s performances in Super Formula this season were so good that he deserves a shot at Formula 1, believes Japanese racing veteran Michael Krumm.

Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar
Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar

Two dates on the 2023 SUPER GT calendar have been changed according to the latest information released by Japanese governing body JAF.

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Prime

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Prime

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Prime

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot

Is F1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match? Prime

Is F1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?

OPINION: Over the years motorsport has witnessed iconic rivalries, some of which resurface every so often to remind us of past hostilities. Think Ford vs Ferrari or Senna vs Prost. But could an all-new conflict between two of the biggest brands in racing be heading to Formula 1?

