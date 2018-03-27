Why F1 teams should be wary of attacking Haas

Haas was the sensation of the opening Formula 1 weekend of the 2018 season, to the chagrin of some of its rivals. But do their 'replica Ferrari' complaints really stand up?

The 2018 Formula 1 season has finally kicked off and we can now forget any winter anticipation that this was going to be one of the closest years in a long time and that we would have lots of cars in contention for victory. Very little has changed and, really, why should it?

The regulations have more or less stayed the same and the big boys have still got more money, more manpower, better facilities, stronger drivers and just as much commitment to moving forward as the smaller teams. So given those circumstances, if anyone out there can explain to me why the pecking order should have changed then please, answers on a postcard.