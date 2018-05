Sebastian Vettel felt he had to try a move on Valtteri Bottas for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix lead. But it was just another sign of his 'red mist' weakness, and it wasn't the only time that emerged in Baku.

The big question I had after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was: has Sebastian Vettel learned nothing from what happened in 2017?

Once again, entirely through his own mistake, he has lost the lead in the drivers' world championship.