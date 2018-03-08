Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Special feature

Gallery: Latest tech shots from final F1 test

By: Matt Somerfield, Assistant Technical Editor
08/03/2018 09:06
A selection of the best technical images from the second day of the second Formula 1 test in Barcelona, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

1/16

The Williams FW41 nose and cape solution from the side.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

2/16

Sauber placed small reference stickers on the endplate in order that the slow-motion camera mounted on the nose can monitor its deflection while out on track.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

3/16

A close-up of Sauber's front wing. Note how large the ‘S’ duct's inlet is beneath the nose, which is also fed by the nostril-style solution ahead.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

4/16

Sauber's raised front suspension also has a vertical fin mounted atop it (arrow) in order to control the wake shed by the tyre alongside.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

5/16

Red Bull painted its diffuser with flo-viz in order to ascertain that's it’s performing as the simulations predicted.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

6/16

Take note of the ribbed surface on the rear wheel's inner face, designed to regulate the temperature of the rear tyre.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

7/16

Toro Rosso introduced an elegantly-shaped lower T-wing for the first time on the second day of the test, utilising the freedom afforded in the revised regulations.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

8/16

A close up of Toro Rosso’s new lower T-wing, which is also slotted along part of its length.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

9/16

The Renault RS18’s rear wing is unpainted and coated in order to resist the rise in temperature caused by the exhaust gasses being blown onto it, as the team has aggressively angled the car's exhaust this season.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

10/16

The Mercedes W09 sprayed with flo-viz paint as the team assesses whether the wing is performing as expected.

Photo by: Sutton Images

11/16

Flo-viz paint applied to the MCL33’s front wing gives the team information on how the wing is performing and helps the outfit understand where further gains could be made.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

12/16

More flo-viz paint, used to study the flow conditions over the front wing, which is then found downstream over the suspension members.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

13/16

The Sauber C37 with a Kiel probe array mounted ahead of the rear wheel to study the flow around the rear of the car.

Photo by: Uncredited

14/16

A look at the rear of the Renault RS18’s rear wing and exhaust solution, the latter of which has been tilted to the full five degrees allowed by regulation in order that it blows the underside of the wing.

Photo by: Sutton Images

15/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

16/16

Another shot of the new lower T-wing introduced by Toro Rosso to the STR13 on the second day of the test.

Photo by: Sutton Images
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
