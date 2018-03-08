Gallery: Latest tech shots from final F1 test

A selection of the best technical images from the second day of the second Formula 1 test in Barcelona, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Williams FW41 front wing detail
The Williams FW41 nose and cape solution from the side.
Sauber C37 front wing detail
Sauber placed small reference stickers on the endplate in order that the slow-motion camera mounted on the nose can monitor its deflection while out on track.
Sauber C37 front wing detail
A close-up of Sauber's front wing. Note how large the ‘S’ duct's inlet is beneath the nose, which is also fed by the nostril-style solution ahead.
Sauber C37 fin detail
Sauber's raised front suspension also has a vertical fin mounted atop it (arrow) in order to control the wake shed by the tyre alongside.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail
Red Bull painted its diffuser with flo-viz in order to ascertain that's it’s performing as the simulations predicted.
Take note of the ribbed surface on the rear wheel's inner face, designed to regulate the temperature of the rear tyre.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 detail
Toro Rosso introduced an elegantly-shaped lower T-wing for the first time on the second day of the test, utilising the freedom afforded in the revised regulations.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing detail
A close up of Toro Rosso’s new lower T-wing, which is also slotted along part of its length.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 rear wing detail
The Renault RS18’s rear wing is unpainted and coated in order to resist the rise in temperature caused by the exhaust gasses being blown onto it, as the team has aggressively angled the car's exhaust this season.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing detail with aero paint
The Mercedes W09 sprayed with flo-viz paint as the team assesses whether the wing is performing as expected.
McLaren MCL33 front wing detail with aero paint
Flo-viz paint applied to the MCL33’s front wing gives the team information on how the wing is performing and helps the outfit understand where further gains could be made.
McLaren MCL33 front suspension detail with aero paint
More flo-viz paint, used to study the flow conditions over the front wing, which is then found downstream over the suspension members.
Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber C37
The Sauber C37 with a Kiel probe array mounted ahead of the rear wheel to study the flow around the rear of the car.
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
A look at the rear of the Renault RS18’s rear wing and exhaust solution, the latter of which has been tilted to the full five degrees allowed by regulation in order that it blows the underside of the wing.
Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Another shot of the new lower T-wing introduced by Toro Rosso to the STR13 on the second day of the test.