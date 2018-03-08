Gallery: Latest tech shots from final F1 test

Williams FW41 front wing detail 1 / 16 The Williams FW41 nose and cape solution from the side. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 front wing detail 2 / 16 Sauber placed small reference stickers on the endplate in order that the slow-motion camera mounted on the nose can monitor its deflection while out on track. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 front wing detail 3 / 16 A close-up of Sauber's front wing. Note how large the ‘S’ duct's inlet is beneath the nose, which is also fed by the nostril-style solution ahead. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 fin detail 4 / 16 Sauber's raised front suspension also has a vertical fin mounted atop it (arrow) in order to control the wake shed by the tyre alongside. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail 5 / 16 Red Bull painted its diffuser with flo-viz in order to ascertain that's it’s performing as the simulations predicted. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail 6 / 16 Take note of the ribbed surface on the rear wheel's inner face, designed to regulate the temperature of the rear tyre. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 detail 7 / 16 Toro Rosso introduced an elegantly-shaped lower T-wing for the first time on the second day of the test, utilising the freedom afforded in the revised regulations. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing detail 8 / 16 A close up of Toro Rosso’s new lower T-wing, which is also slotted along part of its length. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 rear wing detail 9 / 16 The Renault RS18’s rear wing is unpainted and coated in order to resist the rise in temperature caused by the exhaust gasses being blown onto it, as the team has aggressively angled the car's exhaust this season. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wing detail with aero paint 10 / 16 The Mercedes W09 sprayed with flo-viz paint as the team assesses whether the wing is performing as expected. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail with aero paint 11 / 16 Flo-viz paint applied to the MCL33’s front wing gives the team information on how the wing is performing and helps the outfit understand where further gains could be made. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 front suspension detail with aero paint 12 / 16 More flo-viz paint, used to study the flow conditions over the front wing, which is then found downstream over the suspension members. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 The Sauber C37 with a Kiel probe array mounted ahead of the rear wheel to study the flow around the rear of the car.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 14 / 16 A look at the rear of the Renault RS18’s rear wing and exhaust solution, the latter of which has been tilted to the full five degrees allowed by regulation in order that it blows the underside of the wing. Photo by: Sutton Images

