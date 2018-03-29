Global
Gallery: Remembering Brawn GP's debut win in 2009

By: Fabien Gaillard, Rédacteur
29/03/2018 11:45
On March 29, 2009 Jenson Button scored a historic win for Brawn GP on team's debut outing in Formula 1. Nine years later, we recall that historic day.

After Honda decided to pull out out of F1 due to the global recession that shook the car industry, team principal Ross Brawn decided to buy out the outfit and run it under his own name.

He managed to secure a supply of Mercedes engine and stunned the field at the season opening Australian Grand Prix, with Button and Rubens Barrichello locked out the front row.

Button led every lap en route to a dominant win, while Barrichello recovered from a slow start to secure a 1-2 finish for the team.

Toyota's Jarno Trulli was classified ninth, while Ferrari and McLaren were surprisingly off the pace.

Button and Brawn GP would go on to win both the championships, but the fairytale would end soon.

The Englishman signed a deal to race with McLaren from 2010, while the team itself was sold to Mercedes-Benz. Brawn continued with Mercedes for several more years, before departing the team over disagreements with board members.

Start-of-the-year photo

1/28

Photo by: XPB Images

The helmets of Rubens Barrichello and Jenson Button

2/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Quantas jumbo, 747, over the circuit

3/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Trucks at the drivers parade

4/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Jenson Button, Brawn GP

5/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Start: Jenson Button, Brawn GP leads the field

6/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Start: Jenson Button, Brawn GP leads the field

7/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Start: Jenson Button, Brawn GP leads the field

8/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Nick Heidfeld, BMW Sauber F1 Team spins off

9/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Nelson A. Piquet, Renault F1 Team crashes into the gravel trap

10/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Nelson A. Piquet, Renault F1 Team retires from the race

11/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Adrian Sutil, Force India F1 Team with the front wing breaking off his car

12/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Safety car ahead of Jenson Button, Brawn GP, BGP001

13/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Jenson Button, Brawn GP

14/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Nick Heidfeld, BMW Sauber F1 Team, F1.09

15/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Jenson Button, Brawn GP ahead of Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, RB5

16/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Jenson Button, Brawn GP takes the checkered flag

17/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Race winner Jenson Button, Brawn GP

18/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Jenson Button, Brawn GP

19/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Jenson Button, Brawn GP, celebrates with second place Rubens Barrichello, Brawn GP

20/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Jenson Button, Brawn GP, celebrates with Ross Brawn Brawn Grand Prix Team Principal

21/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Third place Jarno Trulli, Toyota Racing

22/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Sir Richard Branson CEO of the Virgin Group celebrates the win

23/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Podium: race winner Jenson Button, Brawn GP

24/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Podium: Ross Brawn uses his trophy to keep himself dry from Rubens Barrichello and Jenson Button

25/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Podium : third place Jarno Trulli, Toyota Racing

26/28

Photo by: XPB Images

John Button, father of Jenson Button, Brawn GP

27/28

Photo by: XPB Images

Ross Brawn Team Principal, Brawn GP, Jenson Button, Brawn GP, Nick Fry, Brawn GP, Chief Executive Officer, Rubens Barrichello, Brawn GP, Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group CEO

28/28

Photo by: XPB Images
