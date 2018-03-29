Gallery: Remembering Brawn GP's debut win in 2009

On March 29, 2009 Jenson Button scored a historic win for Brawn GP on team's debut outing in Formula 1. Nine years later, we recall that historic day.

After Honda decided to pull out out of F1 due to the global recession that shook the car industry, team principal Ross Brawn decided to buy out the outfit and run it under his own name.

He managed to secure a supply of Mercedes engine and stunned the field at the season opening Australian Grand Prix, with Button and Rubens Barrichello locked out the front row.

Button led every lap en route to a dominant win, while Barrichello recovered from a slow start to secure a 1-2 finish for the team.

Toyota's Jarno Trulli was classified ninth, while Ferrari and McLaren were surprisingly off the pace.

Button and Brawn GP would go on to win both the championships, but the fairytale would end soon.

The Englishman signed a deal to race with McLaren from 2010, while the team itself was sold to Mercedes-Benz. Brawn continued with Mercedes for several more years, before departing the team over disagreements with board members.