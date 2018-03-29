Gallery: Remembering Brawn GP's debut win in 2009

On March 29, 2009 Jenson Button scored a historic win for Brawn GP on team's debut outing in Formula 1. Nine years later, we recall that historic day.
After Honda decided to pull out out of F1 due to the global recession that shook the car industry, team principal Ross Brawn decided to buy out the outfit and run it under his own name.
He managed to secure a supply of Mercedes engine and stunned the field at the season opening Australian Grand Prix, with Button and Rubens Barrichello locked out the front row.
Button led every lap en route to a dominant win, while Barrichello recovered from a slow start to secure a 1-2 finish for the team.
Toyota's Jarno Trulli was classified ninth, while Ferrari and McLaren were surprisingly off the pace.
Button and Brawn GP would go on to win both the championships, but the fairytale would end soon.
The Englishman signed a deal to race with McLaren from 2010, while the team itself was sold to Mercedes-Benz. Brawn continued with Mercedes for several more years, before departing the team over disagreements with board members.
Start-of-the-year photo
The helmets of Rubens Barrichello and Jenson Button
Quantas jumbo, 747, over the circuit
Trucks at the drivers parade
Jenson Button, Brawn GP
Start: Jenson Button, Brawn GP leads the field
Start: Jenson Button, Brawn GP leads the field
Start: Jenson Button, Brawn GP leads the field
Nick Heidfeld, BMW Sauber F1 Team spins off
Nelson A. Piquet, Renault F1 Team crashes into the gravel trap
Nelson A. Piquet, Renault F1 Team retires from the race
Adrian Sutil, Force India F1 Team with the front wing breaking off his car
Safety car ahead of Jenson Button, Brawn GP, BGP001
Jenson Button, Brawn GP
Nick Heidfeld, BMW Sauber F1 Team, F1.09
Jenson Button, Brawn GP ahead of Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing, RB5
Jenson Button, Brawn GP takes the checkered flag
Race winner Jenson Button, Brawn GP
Jenson Button, Brawn GP
Jenson Button, Brawn GP, celebrates with second place Rubens Barrichello, Brawn GP
Jenson Button, Brawn GP, celebrates with Ross Brawn Brawn Grand Prix Team Principal
Third place Jarno Trulli, Toyota Racing
Sir Richard Branson CEO of the Virgin Group celebrates the win
Podium: race winner Jenson Button, Brawn GP
Podium: Ross Brawn uses his trophy to keep himself dry from Rubens Barrichello and Jenson Button
Podium : third place Jarno Trulli, Toyota Racing
John Button, father of Jenson Button, Brawn GP
Ross Brawn Team Principal, Brawn GP, Jenson Button, Brawn GP, Nick Fry, Brawn GP, Chief Executive Officer, Rubens Barrichello, Brawn GP, Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group CEO
