All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Verstappen: Red Bull's F1 dominance won't return at Spanish GP

Amid fears of Red Bull re-asserting its dominance at Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen believes rivals have done enough to prevent a return to early 2024 margins.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen says he doesn't believe Red Bull will regain its early 2024 Formula 1 dominance at the Spanish Grand Prix, despite encountering a strong circuit for its car.

F1 returns to a more traditional run of European circuits, beginning with a triple-header featuring Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

It is considered to be a more favourable stretch of layouts for Red Bull's RB20, which was dominant in Bahrain, Japan and China but saw rivals close the gap on bumpier and more technical circuits in recent weeks.

But while Verstappen admitted his team was excited to return to the high-speed sweeps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, he doesn't think Red Bull can be as dominant as it was at the start of the year.

"No, I don't think it will be like the beginning of the season," Verstappen said on Thursday.

"We know that normally this is a track that our cars should suit a bit more and we're excited, of course.

"I'm aware that everyone has been catching up a lot, so everyone is quite confident, but if you compare this to the last few races that we have done, this should be a better track for us.

"But still, we need to make sure that it's in the right balance window."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in the Press Conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In Canada Verstappen voiced his frustration that the team has not been optimising some of its race weekends this year as well as it used to, with an engine issue in FP2 the latest gremlin.

Verstappen dismissed suggestions there was any extra tension within the race team, and was confident the team was "fully on top" of race weekend execution.

"It's not tension, we always want to do well and we also know that other people are pushing flat out so we just need to have a good weekend like we always want to have it," he said.

"If it doesn't go to plan, it's not a man overboard, we just keep working and keep trying to be better.

"We just had different kinds of little issues every time on Friday that then made it a bit harder, so we just need to try and have a clean start to the weekend. I think that will already help a lot, so we are fully on top of that."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix
Next article F1 live: Spanish GP practice as it happens

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly
Will F1 2024 go back to 'normal' as Red Bull flexes its Barcelona muscle?

Will F1 2024 go back to 'normal' as Red Bull flexes its Barcelona muscle?

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Will F1 2024 go back to 'normal' as Red Bull flexes its Barcelona muscle?
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash
What's the latest on F1's 2025 driver market?

What's the latest on F1's 2025 driver market?

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
What's the latest on F1's 2025 driver market?
Bezzecchi set to join factory Aprilia MotoGP team in 2025

Bezzecchi set to join factory Aprilia MotoGP team in 2025

MGP MotoGP
Bezzecchi set to join factory Aprilia MotoGP team in 2025
F1 Spanish GP: Norris noses ahead of Verstappen by 0.024s in FP1

F1 Spanish GP: Norris noses ahead of Verstappen by 0.024s in FP1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Norris noses ahead of Verstappen by 0.024s in FP1

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global