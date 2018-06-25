French Grand Prix driver ratings

Just one driver earned an absolutely perfect rating for their French Grand Prix weekend - and they didn't get the result they deserved.

Lewis Hamilton - 9

It's hard to argue with pole position and a comfortable race win, and Hamilton and Mercedes were back in the sweet spot in France. Hamilton's Q3 performance could have been better in terms of time, if not position, so it wasn't a perfect weekend. But at all the crucial moments – qualifying, the start, the restart – he never released his vice-like grip on the French GP.

Valtteri Bottas - 8

This was another of those weekends during which Bottas drove very well – lapping only a tenth off Hamilton in qualifying despite losing significant practice time – but came away with less than he deserved. It's impossible to judge his race pace given the damage inflicted on his car by Vettel, but he deserves credit for plugging away and salvaging seventh place.