Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The French GP as it happened Next / Leclerc owns up to "extremely frustrating" French GP mistake
Formula 1 / French GP Race report

French GP: Verstappen eases to win after Leclerc crashes out

Max Verstappen led home Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to win Formula 1's 2022 French Grand Prix, a race that title rival Charles Leclerc had crashed of out while leading.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Listen to this article

At the start, Leclerc easily lead away from pole ahead of Verstappen, who initially looked like he would have to defend against Hamilton into Turn 1 as the Mercedes driver had launched straight past Sergio Perez up ahead and starting third.

Verstappen hit the brakes latest of the top three and ran to Leclerc's outside, but the Ferrari was under no real pressure on the racing line.

The top 10 immediately pulled clear of Hamilton, exchanging fastest laps as they did so.

As soon as DRS was activated on lap three, Verstappen, who was already able to catch Leclerc on every straight with his lower drag, skinnier rear wing, really began to pressure his rival, who appeared to be struggling for rear tyre grip.

Verstappen closed the gap to a minimum of 0.5s at the start of lap eight of 53 as he twice got so close running into Beausset he looked to attack on Leclerc's outside.

But the Ferrari's higher downforce, larger rear wing meant Leclerc was able to pull away through the technical sections at the start and end of the laps and a tense stalemate developed with Verstappen falling back towards one-second adrift over the next few laps.

The Dutchman was now the one seemingly struggling for grip as at one stage he slipped off the road at Turn 6, so picking up his first track limits violation, and by lap 14 he had had fallen out of DRS range as Leclerc began to increase his pace back towards where he had been lapping in the early stages.

Leclerc's lead was heading up towards 1.5s when Red Bull called Verstappen in at the end of lap 16 to switch to the hard tyres.

Ferrari, which had told Leclerc it was considering a "Plan B" strategy and that the harder tyres teammate Carlos Sainz was running down the order after his engine-change grid penalty were still suffering from thermal degradation, did not move to immediately cover Verstappen's stop.

But just after it had warned Leclerc to look after his mediums, the race was turned on its head when Leclerc crashed out at Beausset, losing the rear of his F1-75 in a mistake while running close to the edge of the track deep into the high-speed hairpin on his stressed rubber.

He rapidly spun around and went straight on into the barriers, where he fumed "I cannot go on throttle" before screaming in realisation that he was out of the race.

The incident was covered by a safety car, where Hamilton, who had seen off Perez's early attentions to run well clear of the second Red Bull before Leclerc's crash, led a mass visit to the pits.

He rejoined behind Verstappen and still ahead of Perez, with George Russell, Fernando Alonso and the two McLarens following in the queue ahead of Sainz.

He had risen up the order from his back row start in the early stages, but picked up a five-second penalty after his slow safety car stop ended when was released into the path of Alex Albon's approaching Williams.

At the restart on lap 21, Verstappen easily raced clear of Hamilton and was soon in complete command up from, while the Mercedes again pulled away from Perez.

The main action in the pack was Sainz's continued recovery drive, as he jumped by Daniel Ricciardo at Turn 1 at the restart and got Lando Norris into the Mistral straight chicane further around the lap.

On the next tour he got ahead of compatriot Alonso and then set off after Russell, who then frustrated the remaining Ferrari's progress for several laps before the Briton's defence at the Turns 8/9 chicane meant Sainz got a better run up the hill to Signes, where he thrilling got ahead with an around-the-outside pass.

Up front, Verstappen continued to pull clear of Hamilton and his lead had reached four-seconds by lap 32, before it soon shot up to nearly seven – mainly thanks to his pursuer subsequently having to catch an oversteer snap through the second corner and ran off the track.

From there, Verstappen was untroubled to the finish and came home with a 10.5s margin of victory ahead of Hamilton, who was likewise unthreatened in second – this was despite a brief moment of worry for the leaders when Zhou Guanyu stopped in the Turn 6 runoff and triggered a brief virtual safety car.

Their advantage up front was because after his Signes pass on Russell, Sainz had closed in on Perez and pressured the Mexican driver hard for several laps as Ferrari dithered over whether to bring him in for a second time, knowing If it did he would his penalty applied tyres could be changed.

Both team and driver changed their minds on whether to come in our not, but Sainz was still out by lap 41 and he was running right behind Perez, attacking at Signes and then staying close enough to dive ahead at the final corner.

Ferrari had called him in mid-way through their scrap, but Sainz dismissed the call and shot clear – having pulled Russell along in his wake so the Mercedes was then in position to attack the grip-less Perez.

On lap 42, Russell made a late move to the inside of the Turn 8 part of the Mistral chicane and when Perez turned in the pair came close to crashing before the Red Bull scampered across Turn 9 and stayed ahead, to Russell's frustration but with the stewards' quickly deciding the incident did not merit investigation.

But straight after this, Ferrari then ultimately did bring Sainz in for a second stop and he re-joined ninth and with a near 30s gap to try and recover, as well as repass the Norris and Alonso.

He did so quickly and showed searing pace on his way to setting the race's fastest lap, but came home a frustrated fifth.

That was behind Perez, who lost out to Russell after the Mercedes driver jumped ahead of the Red Bull when the VSC ended as they approached the final corner and then soaked up pressure over the final three laps to seal third.

Sainz ended up 11.5s behind Perez, but well clear of Alonso and Norris, with Esteban Ocon eighth after hitting Yuki Tsunoda at the Mistral straight chicane on lap one and getting a five-second penalty he served at his safety car stop for spinning the AlphaTauri around.

Ricciardo took ninth and Lance Stroll got the final point, despite Sebastian Vettel getting very close to nipping ahead on the last lap – with the chasing Aston Martin appearing to nearly hit the other when it was slow getting off the final corner's apex.

The other non-finishers were Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen who retired in the pits shortly after they clashed at Turn 2 in the closing stages, just after the Williams had attacked the Haas at the preceding Turn 1 in an incident that will be investigated now the race has finished.

Tsunoda stopped on the same lap as Leclerc's crash as a result of the floor damage he had picked up in the lap one clash with Ocon that had dropped him to the rear of the pack.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 10.587
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 16.495
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 17.310
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 28.872
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 42.879
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 52.026
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 56.959
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'00.372
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'02.549
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'04.494
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'05.448
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'08.565
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'16.666
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'20.394
  China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari  
  Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes  
  Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari  
  Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari  
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull  
View full results
shares
comments
The French GP as it happened
Previous article

The French GP as it happened
Next article

Leclerc owns up to "extremely frustrating" French GP mistake

Leclerc owns up to "extremely frustrating" French GP mistake
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 French GP Prime
Formula 1

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash French GP Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle

Latest news

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Mercedes believes it still needs to find a "lot of laptime" before it can realistically think about challenging Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 wins.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix

On potentially Formula 1’s last visit to Paul Ricard for the foreseeable future, a French Grand Prix full of action and intrigue ensured the 2022 event will remain long in the memory. From Charles Leclerc’s critical crash to the latest off-track political games, here’s 10 of the biggest talking points from the weekend

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts

Ferrari has defended its strategy calls in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix, despite radio messages appearing to suggest it was confused about what to do.

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto

Ferrari thinks it unfair to suggest that Charles Leclerc is prone to errors, despite the mistake that cost him a likely victory in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
17 h
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
19 h
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.