Formula 1 French GP Special feature

French GP: Starting grid in pictures

23/06/2018 08:31
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard, the eighth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'30.029

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'30.029
1/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'30.147

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'30.147
2/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'30.400

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'30.400
3/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'30.705

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'30.705
4/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

5: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'30.895

5: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'30.895
5/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.057

6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.057
6/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.126

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.126
7/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

8: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'32.635

8: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'32.635
8/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

9: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'32.930

9: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'32.930
9/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, no time

10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, no time
10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

11: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'32.075

11: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'32.075
11/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.115

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.115
12/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

13: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'32.454

13: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'32.454
13/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

14: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'32.460

14: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'32.460
14/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

15: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'32.820

15: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'32.820
15/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

16: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'32.976

16: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'32.976
16/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'33.162

17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'33.162
17/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'33.636

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'33.636
18/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'33.729

19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'33.729
19/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'33.025 (inc 35-place grid penalty)

20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'33.025 (inc 35-place grid penalty)
20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
