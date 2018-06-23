French GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
23/06/2018 08:31
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard, the eighth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'30.029
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'30.147
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'30.400
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'30.705
5: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'30.895
6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.057
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
7: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.126
8: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'32.635
9: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'32.930
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, no time
11: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'32.075
12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.115
13: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'32.454
14: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'32.460
15: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'32.820
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
16: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'32.976
17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'33.162
18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'33.636
19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'33.729
20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'33.025 (inc 35-place grid penalty)
