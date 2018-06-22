Global
French GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

22/06/2018 06:22
As Formula 1 returns to France this weekend, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Paul Ricard pitlane.

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 rear end

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 rear end
1/17

A look at the recent changes made to Renault’s rear wing endplates, which now feature a design akin to one used by McLaren for some time.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 brakes

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 brakes
2/17

Mercedes’ front brake assembly before the brake drum has been installed. The team has revised the horizontal winglet, lengthening it and dividing it into two surfaces bridged by metal stiffeners.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 sidepods

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 sidepods
3/17

Introduced in Canada the bargeboards mounted on Renault’s RS18 feature curved surfaces to the vertical elements, with the forward-most of those now arching over to meet the chassis, creating a down facing winglet akin to McLaren.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H detail

Ferrari SF71H detail
4/17

A look over the SF71H’s sidepod shows the level of cooling alongside the cockpit that’s likely to be used this weekend.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H brake duct

Ferrari SF71H brake duct
5/17

Ferrari’s front brake duct, the large scoop also powers the blown axle.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail
6/17

The Mercedes features a cooling blank off panel on the cockpit shoulder outlet as the team balance the needs of cooling and aerodynamic efficiency.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 detail

Force India VJM11 detail
7/17

Force India has added an aggressively downturned winglet on the side of the chassis just ahead of the sidepod (left of the Sahara logo), as they look to improve cooling and aerodynamic efficiency.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail
8/17

Two small NACA-style ducts have been included in the W09’s vanity panel this weekend, as Mercedes look to improve cooling to the cockpit for their drivers' comfort.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari engine

Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari engine
9/17

A look at the Ferrari power unit installed in the rear of Romain Grosjean’s VF18.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 engine

Force India VJM11 engine
10/17

Mercedes HPP plans to run a new specification of power unit in the works and customer teams cars this weekend. Here’s how Force India install its unit and associated ancillaries.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front brake and wheel hub

Ferrari SF71H front brake and wheel hub
11/17

A look at Ferrari’s front brake duct without the cake tin applied.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
12/17

An overview of McLaren’s nose, which was introduced a few races ago.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 front brake and wheel hub detail

McLaren MCL33 front brake and wheel hub detail
13/17

A close up of McLaren’s front brake duct without the cake tin attached.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Sauber C37 side boards

Sauber C37 side boards
14/17

Sauber has updated the area ahead of the sidepods in recent races, and this shot gives a great view of the slotted splitter extension. Also note the three strakes on the leading edge of the floor.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
15/17

Ferrari’s front wing from above.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail
16/17

An overview of the slotted footplate and splitter extension on the Ferrari SF71H.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
17/17

The two wings on offer for Force India this weekend, the lower of which is the newest specification and features a curvature on the leading edge of the main plane where it meets with the neutral section and serrations in each of the upper flap’s tips.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
