French GP: Best of team radio

Ericsson after his FP1 crash 1 / 10 Ericsson: “Ah, it’s over. Sorry.”

Team: “OK. You crash or…?”

Ericsson: “Yeah.”

Team: “Alright. And remember the switch off procedures. Switch off procedure.”

Team: ”Get out of here. Get out of here. Quick. Out of the car. Quick. Press the fire extinguisher if you can.” Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images

Leclerc and Sauber celebrate Q3 entry 2 / 10 Team: “Well done, Charles. We are in Q3, Q3, P10.”

Leclerc: “Woohoo. Oh yes. That feels good. I’m not sure we are in the best place for tomorrow’s race but anyway. Good job. Now let’s focus on Q3 but..”

Team: “Yeah, copy.”

Leclerc: “Not sure I can extract much more. Ah, I mean I always can but…”

Team: “So Charles, stay off radio please stay off.”

Leclerc: “Oops, sorry!” Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Vettel and Bottas after their race start clash 3 / 10 Vettel: “OK I have nose damage. Nose damage.”

Bottas: “Someone hit me.” Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Gasly reports to the team after Ocon shunt 4 / 10 Gasly: “Crash guys. I was on the inside and IOcon probably didn’t see me and turned in. I didn’t have anywhere to go.” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso after Vettel run-in 5 / 10 Team: “Fernando is there any damage? Is there any possible damage?”

Alonso: “I don’t know. I touch with Vettel. Hope he has damage. Stupid move!” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Grosjean complains of being pushed wide by recovering Bottas 6 / 10 Grosjean: “Mate I just got pushed out of the track from Bottas again. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Team: “We saw in on the TV mate. We saw it.” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso was furious during another disappointing race 7 / 10 Alonso: “Mate I have no brakes, no tyres. We are out of the points. I mean we try to do whatever but I don’t care too much.” Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Sainz reports power issues late in the race 8 / 10 Sainz: “I have no power.”

Team: “PU 13. Position 13.”

Sainz: “No power. Argh come on.”

Team: “Yeah, We are looking into it, Carlos. Come on keep pushing.” Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Stroll suffers from a tyre blowout 9 / 10 Stroll: “Tyre blew!”

Team: “Yep, you OK?”

Stroll: “Yep, tyre blew.”

Team: “OK. alright. I can see. OK, copy. Bit of PU before you jump out.” Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images