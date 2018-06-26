Global
Formula 1 French GP Top List

French GP: Best of team radio

By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
26/06/2018 07:03
Slider List

Recap the French Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Ericsson after his FP1 crash

Ericsson after his FP1 crash
1/10

Ericsson: “Ah, it’s over. Sorry.”
Team: “OK. You crash or…?”
Ericsson: “Yeah.”
Team: “Alright. And remember the switch off procedures. Switch off procedure.”
Team: ”Get out of here. Get out of here. Quick. Out of the car. Quick. Press the fire extinguisher if you can.”

Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images

Leclerc and Sauber celebrate Q3 entry

Leclerc and Sauber celebrate Q3 entry
2/10

Team: “Well done, Charles. We are in Q3, Q3, P10.”
Leclerc: “Woohoo. Oh yes. That feels good. I’m not sure we are in the best place for tomorrow’s race but anyway. Good job. Now let’s focus on Q3 but..”
Team: “Yeah, copy.”
Leclerc: “Not sure I can extract much more. Ah, I mean I always can but…”
Team: “So Charles, stay off radio please stay off.”
Leclerc: “Oops, sorry!”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Vettel and Bottas after their race start clash

Vettel and Bottas after their race start clash
3/10

Vettel: “OK I have nose damage. Nose damage.”
Bottas: “Someone hit me.”

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Gasly reports to the team after Ocon shunt

Gasly reports to the team after Ocon shunt
4/10

Gasly: “Crash guys. I was on the inside and IOcon probably didn’t see me and turned in. I didn’t have anywhere to go.”

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso after Vettel run-in

Alonso after Vettel run-in
5/10

Team: “Fernando is there any damage? Is there any possible damage?”
Alonso: “I don’t know. I touch with Vettel. Hope he has damage. Stupid move!”

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Grosjean complains of being pushed wide by recovering Bottas

Grosjean complains of being pushed wide by recovering Bottas
6/10

Grosjean: “Mate I just got pushed out of the track from Bottas again. I don’t know what’s going on.”
Team: “We saw in on the TV mate. We saw it.”

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso was furious during another disappointing race

Alonso was furious during another disappointing race
7/10

Alonso: “Mate I have no brakes, no tyres. We are out of the points. I mean we try to do whatever but I don’t care too much.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Sainz reports power issues late in the race

Sainz reports power issues late in the race
8/10

Sainz: “I have no power.”
Team: “PU 13. Position 13.”
Sainz: “No power. Argh come on.”
Team: “Yeah, We are looking into it, Carlos. Come on keep pushing.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Stroll suffers from a tyre blowout

Stroll suffers from a tyre blowout
9/10

Stroll: “Tyre blew!”
Team: “Yep, you OK?”
Stroll: “Yep, tyre blew.”
Team: “OK. alright. I can see. OK, copy. Bit of PU before you jump out.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate race win

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate race win
10/10

Team: “Get in there, Lewis. Nice work mate. You just keep pushing the line. Well done. That’s a great weekend work there mate. Real good effort.”
Hamilton: “Great work guys. Great work. So happy for England as well. It’s a beautiful Sunday. Happy Sunday everyone.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
