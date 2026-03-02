Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Newgarden gains 16 positions, finishes seventh in “boring day” at St. Pete

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Newgarden gains 16 positions, finishes seventh in “boring day” at St. Pete

Fred Vasseur surprised by F1 2026 starting procedure complaints: "It was known for a long time"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Fred Vasseur surprised by F1 2026 starting procedure complaints: "It was known for a long time"

Aston Martin plans early DNF in Australian GP amid Honda F1 crisis

Formula 1
Australian GP
Aston Martin plans early DNF in Australian GP amid Honda F1 crisis

The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

Formula 1
Australian GP
The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

How latest Iran-US war is impacting F1 and WEC

Formula 1
Australian GP
How latest Iran-US war is impacting F1 and WEC

Oliver Bearman says loneliness hit hard after tough F1 races in 2025 with Haas

Formula 1
Australian GP
Oliver Bearman says loneliness hit hard after tough F1 races in 2025 with Haas

"Drive to Survive" producers: 2025 F1 title winner "didn’t matter" to Netflix’s story

Formula 1
Australian GP
"Drive to Survive" producers: 2025 F1 title winner "didn’t matter" to Netflix’s story

The helmet drama that hit MotoGP’s 2026 season opener

MotoGP
Thailand GP
The helmet drama that hit MotoGP’s 2026 season opener
Formula 1 Australian GP

Fred Vasseur surprised by F1 2026 starting procedure complaints: "It was known for a long time"

Ferrari's 2026 powertrain was designed to contend with 'normal' F1 starts, under the assumption the starting procedures would not be changed

Jake Boxall-Legge Roberto Chinchero
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur felt some degree of bewilderment when Formula 1's starting procedure was put under scrutiny during testing ahead of the 2026 season, stating the need to manage turbo lag "was known from day one".

As part of the wide-ranging technical regulation changes for 2026, the cars no longer carry the MGU-H - the motor generator unit attached to the turbocharger. Since this was used to spool up the turbo at lower revs, turbo lag - the time taken to get the turbine to spin at full speed - was effectively eliminated.

Without that, it thus takes longer to get the turbo rotating - and thus, the internal combustion engine does not have the full torque required to ensure a car can get away from the grid promptly.

Ferrari is believed to have produced a smaller turbocharger to reduce the inertia of the turbine, reducing the overall lag to ensure a clean getaway at the start. This was in response to the understanding that the FIA wouldn't tinker with the start procedure, despite concerns having been raised during the rules' gestation period.

On the grounds of safety, however, the FIA has added an extra five seconds between the final car reaching their grid position and the ignition of the start lights. This follows successful practice start tests in Bahrain testing, and should ensure all cars are able to spool up their turbos successfully.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Vasseur stated his surprise at the change in procedure.

"Without the MGU-H, it was clear that turbo lag would become a factor to manage, from drivability to race starts," he stated. "This has been known from day one. When evaluating choices in defining the guidelines for a power unit, it’s not just about pure power, other aspects matter as well, and one of these is the start.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"That’s why we made certain decisions, and the FIA has been quite clear from the beginning about not wanting to change the starting procedure, so I was surprised when this topic resurfaced in Bahrain."

Vasseur added that "compromises" had been made in Ferrari's design process to accommodate the previous situation, although the Ferrari-powered cars generally appeared to enjoy stronger getaways at the start of the race despite the application of the five-second hold period.

Other team figureheads had highlighted the safety issue as a motivation for the change, with the possibility that start-line crashes could be produced should a driver fail to react to a slow-starting car ahead, but there is also a performance element associated with this.

"I can say that it’s easy to ask a driver to raise a safety concern or similar, but in reality, it had been known for a long time," Vasseur added. "When designing the architecture of an engine, compromises are always made: on one hand, you aim for maximum power, on the other, drivability. You have to make decisions."

Read Also:

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, whose team uses Ferrari powertrains, felt that the five-second hold experiment had worked in smoothing over the anticipated safety concerns.

"If look at these practice starts, implementing the blue light for a five-second sequence, that's been working really well," Komatsu said. "If you look at those starts, the people who participated, they managed to get off the line okay. So I don't think [it'll be an issue].

"Initially, without those extra five seconds, I would agree that there might be a safety risk, but now with the pre-start preparation phase, I don't see any safety risk at all."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Aston Martin plans early DNF in Australian GP amid Honda F1 crisis

Top Comments

More from
Jake Boxall-Legge

For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Formula 1
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing

What we learned from day two at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What we learned from day two at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test
More from
Ferrari

The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Latest news

Newgarden gains 16 positions, finishes seventh in “boring day” at St. Pete

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Newgarden gains 16 positions, finishes seventh in “boring day” at St. Pete

Fred Vasseur surprised by F1 2026 starting procedure complaints: "It was known for a long time"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Fred Vasseur surprised by F1 2026 starting procedure complaints: "It was known for a long time"

Aston Martin plans early DNF in Australian GP amid Honda F1 crisis

Formula 1
Australian GP
Aston Martin plans early DNF in Australian GP amid Honda F1 crisis

The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

Formula 1
Australian GP
The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

Feature

Discover prime content

The non-championship F1 champions

Formula 1
By Chris Ellard
The non-championship F1 champions

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success
View more