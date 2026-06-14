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What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
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Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
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Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Colapinto loses his eighth place in the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix after failing to slow for yellow flags

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Alpine Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto has been dropped from eighth to 10th in the Barcelona Grand Prix result after being handed a 10-second time penalty.

Colapinto finished eighth on the road, behind Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, on what had been a solid recovery day for the Enstone squad after it struggled for pace all weekend.

But after the race, Colapinto was called to the FIA race stewards as they investigated his driving under yellow flag conditions. As Fernando Alonso parked up his Aston Martin at Turn 9 on lap 40, with a suspected battery issue, Colapinto was deemed not to have slowed down sufficiently under the local yellow flag before it became a virtual safety car situation.

The stewards felt that while the Argentine did slow down, he didn't do enough to respect the yellow flag and slapped him with a 10-second time penalty. That drops him form eight to 10th in the order, behind Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Colapinto was also handed a penalty point on his super licence, bringing his tally up to two over the past 12 months.

"The stewards determine that the driver of Car 43 slightly reduced speed before entering the single yellow flag zone, but did not discernibly reduce speed in the relevant yellow flag sector. The stewards acknowledge that the driver reacted to the yellow flag but do not consider the reaction to be sufficient to comply with the regulations. Therefore, a penalty on the lower end of the applicable scale of penalties is imposed."

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Speaking before the penalty, Colapinto said: "It's been a very good race, very solid. As a team we showed that we were really strong and that we turned around a tricky result. I think positive as a whole, it's been a much stronger race day.

"With a full tank we showed that we were better. We keep working and keep trying to get better for the next few races, seeing that the car is not feeling good and we have a lot of things to improve and to understand."

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Novak Djokovic arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
The Ferrari team gathered at the podium ceremony

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

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