All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Four drivers investigated after F1 Spanish GP practice collisions

Formula 1 stewards investigate Stroll/Hamilton and Leclerc/Norris incidents

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are all under investigation by Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix stewards following two bizarre separate collisions in final practice.

With the last running before qualifying critical for drivers to nail their set-up and tyre preparation ahead of the battle for grid positions, drivers were eager for clear runs.

But there were two separate incidents when drivers appeared to let their annoyance get the better of them after seeing good laps ruined.

In the first incident, which took place at around the 20-minute point of the session, a slow-moving Hamilton accidentally got in the way of Stroll, who was on a fast lap, through Turn 5.

Hamilton immediately apologised on the radio and tried to get out of the Aston Martin driver’s way through the corner, but the Canadian moved out towards him and the pair made light contact on the downhill exit.

Stroll and Hamilton were both later summoned for an investigation into potentially dangerous driving.

Article 33.4 of F1’s Sporting Regulations states: “At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The second incident came during the final runs as Leclerc clearly felt he had been impeded by Norris through Turn 5.

As the duo accelerated out of the corner, with Leclerc’s lap ruined, he was seen swerving left towards the McLaren driver as he tried to get out of the way.

Leclerc’s aggressive move was enough for him to clip Norris’s front wing and the pair have been formally summoned to see the stewards.

Speaking on the team radio, Norris said: “He just drove into me. I think I’ve got damage.”

A clearly agitated Leclerc said: “F***er. I don’t understand why they do that.”

Ferrari responded by telling Leclerc that it looked like Norris had blocked Verstappen as well.

In another separate incident that took place at Turn 7 just moment later, Verstappen was forced to run wide to avoid contact with the slow-moving Norris, which was noted by the stewards.

However, following a review it was felt that no further investigation was warranted.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Spanish GP: Sainz fastest from Norris in tight final practice
Next article Leclerc, Stroll escape penalties for collisions in Spanish GP practice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 motorhome in Barcelona

Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 motorhome in Barcelona

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 motorhome in Barcelona
FIA has no plans to intervene in Formula 1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

FIA has no plans to intervene in Formula 1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Formula 1
Spanish GP
FIA has no plans to intervene in Formula 1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes calls in police over anonymous Hamilton F1 sabotage email

Mercedes calls in police over anonymous Hamilton F1 sabotage email

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Mercedes calls in police over anonymous Hamilton F1 sabotage email
Silverstone needs to curb "hugely expensive" F1 ticket prices - Hamilton

Silverstone needs to curb "hugely expensive" F1 ticket prices - Hamilton

Formula 1
Silverstone needs to curb "hugely expensive" F1 ticket prices - Hamilton
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Latest news

RB upgrades "encouraging" despite Spanish F1 qualifying disaster

RB upgrades "encouraging" despite Spanish F1 qualifying disaster

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
RB upgrades "encouraging" despite Spanish F1 qualifying disaster
2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
F1 Spanish GP: Norris beats Verstappen to pole by 0.020s

F1 Spanish GP: Norris beats Verstappen to pole by 0.020s

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Norris beats Verstappen to pole by 0.020s
IMSA Watkins Glen: BMW beats Cadillac in FP2 but sister car shunts

IMSA Watkins Glen: BMW beats Cadillac in FP2 but sister car shunts

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen: BMW beats Cadillac in FP2 but sister car shunts

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global