Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Four bidders for 2021 FIA F1 gearbox contract

shares
comments
Four bidders for 2021 FIA F1 gearbox contract
By:
1h ago

The FIA is understood to have received four bids from companies interested in fulfilling the tender for a supply of a gearbox cassette to all Formula 1 teams for the 2021-2024 seasons.

The governing body launched the tender on February 18th, with an initial deadline of March 15th.

That was subsequently extended by four extra days to March 19th – in effect the length of the Melbourne race weekend – to give potential bidders extra time.

The only bidder to have publicly declared its hand is gearbox specialist Xtrac.

It's believed that the other bidders include the partner companies of at least one current F1 team, and that one of them might have made a bid in co-operation with a third party.

The logical candidates are Williams and McLaren, both of whom have separate technology divisions with manufacturing capability and have experience of fulfilling FIA tenders either in F1 or Formula E.

Asked by Motorsport.com if their sister technology companies had made bids both Williams and McLaren declined to comment.

The FIA has made it clear that it will declare a winner and proceed with the plan for common cassette only if it can be clearly demonstrated that teams will save money over the four-year span of the contract.

The result of the tender process is due to be announced between April 15th and 30th.

Next article
Kubica says gap to Russell in Bahrain misleading

Previous article

Kubica says gap to Russell in Bahrain misleading

Next article

Nature of Ferrari gap "very different" to testing - Wolff

Nature of Ferrari gap "very different" to testing - Wolff
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

FIA moves to close off Gurney flap trick in F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA moves to close off Gurney flap trick in F1

5h ago
Norris: Vettel Article
Formula 1

Norris: Vettel "screwed over" Grosjean in penalty incident

Live: Follow the Bahrain GP as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Bahrain GP as it happens

Latest videos
Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains 07:49
Formula 1

Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains

5h ago
Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP 08:35
Formula 1

Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP

6h ago

News in depth
Live: Follow the Bahrain GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Bahrain GP as it happens

Nature of Ferrari gap
Formula 1

Nature of Ferrari gap "very different" to testing - Wolff

Four bidders for 2021 FIA F1 gearbox contract
Formula 1

Four bidders for 2021 FIA F1 gearbox contract

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.