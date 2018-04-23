Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Special feature

Formula 1's ego-driven battle for greatness

0 shares
Formula 1's ego-driven battle for greatness
Get alerts
23/04/2018 10:16

For the first time in F1 history, two four-time world champions go head-to-head for a fifth title. And with both Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in competitive cars, the fight for supremacy should be a thriller. By Andrew Benson.

By the end of 2018, the likelihood is that either Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel will have become a five-time world champion. In the statistical pantheon, that would move them ahead of Alain Prost and into a tie for second place with Juan Manuel Fangio, with only Michael Schumacher ahead - and one step closer to being matched.

So who will make the leap The 2017 season provided the first head-to-head battle between these two titans of Formula 1's modern age, and '18 could be the next: Ferrari's against-the-odds Melbourne win and Bahrain triumph raised hopes of a tantalising face-off for a fifth title.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Gasly's super formula for Honda success News Prime
Formula 1

Gasly's super formula for Honda success

What F1 can learn from IndyCar's downforce U-turn News Prime
Formula 1

What F1 can learn from IndyCar's downforce U-turn

The off-track battle that will define F1's title fight News Prime
Formula 1

The off-track battle that will define F1's title fight

The contradictions that prevent a perfect F1 News Prime
Formula 1

The contradictions that prevent a perfect F1

Why the Verstappen bubble has finally burst News Prime
Formula 1

Why the Verstappen bubble has finally burst

To the Formula 1 main page