Formula 1's ego-driven battle for greatness

For the first time in F1 history, two four-time world champions go head-to-head for a fifth title. And with both Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in competitive cars, the fight for supremacy should be a thriller. By Andrew Benson.

By the end of 2018, the likelihood is that either Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel will have become a five-time world champion. In the statistical pantheon, that would move them ahead of Alain Prost and into a tie for second place with Juan Manuel Fangio, with only Michael Schumacher ahead - and one step closer to being matched.

So who will make the leap The 2017 season provided the first head-to-head battle between these two titans of Formula 1's modern age, and '18 could be the next: Ferrari's against-the-odds Melbourne win and Bahrain triumph raised hopes of a tantalising face-off for a fifth title.