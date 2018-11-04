Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions

Lewis Hamilton clinched his fifth Formula 1 title in Mexico to equal the great Juan Manuel Fangio, but Michael Schumacher's all-time record remains unbeaten. Here's the list of all 33 drivers who have won the sport's biggest prize in order of titles won.
Michael Schumacher - Seven titles (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
Juan Manuel Fangio - Five titles (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)
Photo by: LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton - Five titles (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Alain Prost - Four titles (1985, 1986, 1986, 1993)
Photo by: Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel - Four titles (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Jack Brabham - Three titles (1959, 1960, 1966)
Photo by: Sutton Images
Jackie Stewart - Three titles (1969, 1971, 1973)
Photo by: David Phipps
Niki Lauda - Three titles (1975, 1977, 1984)
Photo by: LAT Images
Nelson Piquet - Three titles (1981, 1983, 1987)
Photo by: LAT Images
Ayrton Senna - Three titles (1988, 1990, 1991)
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Alberto Ascari - Two titles (1952, 1953)
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
Jim Clark - Two titles (1963, 1965)
Photo by: LAT Images
Graham Hill - Two titles (1962, 1968)
Photo by: LAT Images
Emerson Fittipaldi - Two titles (1972, 1974)
Photo by: Sutton Images
Mika Hakkinen - Two titles (1998, 1999)
Photo by: LAT Images
Fernando Alonso - Two titles (2005, 2006)
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Giuseppe Farina - One title (1950)
Photo by: LAT Images
Mike Hawthorn - One title (1958)
Photo by: LAT Images
Phil Hill - One title (1961)
Photo by: LAT Images
John Surtees - One title (1964)
Photo by: LAT Images
Denny Hulme - One title (1967)
Photo by: LAT Images
Jochen Rindt - One title (1970)
Photo by: Sutton Images
James Hunt - One title (1976)
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti - One title (1978)
Photo by: Autocourse
Jody Scheckter - One title (1979)
Photo by: LAT Images
Alan Jones - One title (1980)
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Keke Rosberg - One title (1982)
Photo by: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell - One title (1992)
Photo by: Sutton Images
Damon Hill - One title (1996)
Photo by: Sutton Images
Jacques Villeneuve - One title (1997)
Photo by: LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen - One title (2007)
Photo by: Sutton Images
Jenson Button - One title (2009)
Photo by: Sutton Images
Nico Rosberg - One title (2016)
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
