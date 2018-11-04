Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions

shares
comments
Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions
Kemal Şengül
By: Kemal Şengül
2h ago

Lewis Hamilton clinched his fifth Formula 1 title in Mexico to equal the great Juan Manuel Fangio, but Michael Schumacher's all-time record remains unbeaten. Here's the list of all 33 drivers who have won the sport's biggest prize in order of titles won.

Slider
List

Michael Schumacher - Seven titles (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Michael Schumacher - Seven titles (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
1/33

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Juan Manuel Fangio - Five titles (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)

Juan Manuel Fangio - Five titles (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)
2/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton - Five titles (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Lewis Hamilton - Five titles (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)
3/33

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Alain Prost - Four titles (1985, 1986, 1986, 1993)

Alain Prost - Four titles (1985, 1986, 1986, 1993)
4/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel - Four titles (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Sebastian Vettel - Four titles (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
5/33

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Jack Brabham - Three titles (1959, 1960, 1966)

Jack Brabham - Three titles (1959, 1960, 1966)
6/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Jackie Stewart - Three titles (1969, 1971, 1973)

Jackie Stewart - Three titles (1969, 1971, 1973)
7/33

Photo by: David Phipps

Niki Lauda - Three titles (1975, 1977, 1984)

Niki Lauda - Three titles (1975, 1977, 1984)
8/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Nelson Piquet - Three titles (1981, 1983, 1987)

Nelson Piquet - Three titles (1981, 1983, 1987)
9/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Ayrton Senna - Three titles (1988, 1990, 1991)

Ayrton Senna - Three titles (1988, 1990, 1991)
10/33

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Alberto Ascari - Two titles (1952, 1953)

Alberto Ascari - Two titles (1952, 1953)
11/33

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Jim Clark - Two titles (1963, 1965)

Jim Clark - Two titles (1963, 1965)
12/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Graham Hill - Two titles (1962, 1968)

Graham Hill - Two titles (1962, 1968)
13/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Emerson Fittipaldi - Two titles (1972, 1974)

Emerson Fittipaldi - Two titles (1972, 1974)
14/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Mika Hakkinen - Two titles (1998, 1999)

Mika Hakkinen - Two titles (1998, 1999)
15/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Fernando Alonso - Two titles (2005, 2006)

Fernando Alonso - Two titles (2005, 2006)
16/33

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Giuseppe Farina - One title (1950)

Giuseppe Farina - One title (1950)
17/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Mike Hawthorn - One title (1958)

Mike Hawthorn - One title (1958)
18/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Phil Hill - One title (1961)

Phil Hill - One title (1961)
19/33

Photo by: LAT Images

John Surtees - One title (1964)

John Surtees - One title (1964)
20/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Denny Hulme - One title (1967)

Denny Hulme - One title (1967)
21/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Jochen Rindt - One title (1970)

Jochen Rindt - One title (1970)
22/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

James Hunt - One title (1976)

James Hunt - One title (1976)
23/33

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti - One title (1978)

Mario Andretti - One title (1978)
24/33

Photo by: Autocourse

Jody Scheckter - One title (1979)

Jody Scheckter - One title (1979)
25/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Alan Jones - One title (1980)

Alan Jones - One title (1980)
26/33

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Keke Rosberg - One title (1982)

Keke Rosberg - One title (1982)
27/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell - One title (1992)

Nigel Mansell - One title (1992)
28/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Damon Hill - One title (1996)

Damon Hill - One title (1996)
29/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Jacques Villeneuve - One title (1997)

Jacques Villeneuve - One title (1997)
30/33

Photo by: LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen - One title (2007)

Kimi Raikkonen - One title (2007)
31/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Jenson Button - One title (2009)

Jenson Button - One title (2009)
32/33

Photo by: Sutton Images

Nico Rosberg - One title (2016)

Nico Rosberg - One title (2016)
33/33

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Next article
Hamilton wants to get "close" to Schumacher's records

Previous article

Hamilton wants to get "close" to Schumacher's records

Next article

Sainz found extra motivation after Renault split was confirmed

Sainz found extra motivation after Renault split was confirmed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Kemal Şengül
Article type Top List

Red zone: trending stories

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions

2h ago
Kvyat and Toro Rosso had Article
Formula 1

Kvyat and Toro Rosso had "lost trust in each other"

Sainz found extra motivation after Renault split was confirmed Article
Formula 1

Sainz found extra motivation after Renault split was confirmed

Latest videos
Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims 08:23
Formula 1

Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims

Nov 2, 2018
Dan Ticktum tests McLaren F1 car at Silverstone 07:47
Formula 1

Dan Ticktum tests McLaren F1 car at Silverstone

Nov 2, 2018

News in depth
Sainz found extra motivation after Renault split was confirmed
Formula 1

Sainz found extra motivation after Renault split was confirmed

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions
Formula 1

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions

Hamilton wants to get
Formula 1

Hamilton wants to get "close" to Schumacher's records

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.